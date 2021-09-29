The family of Bob Leibel would like to extend our sincere thanks to those who supported us in so many ways during this difficult, sad time. We greatly appreciate receiving all of the cards, flowers, prayers, food, memorial donations, and expressions of sympathy.
We thank Deacon Gene Biever for praying with us at the hospital, the Pine City Fire Department for their presence at the visitation and funeral, Brent Jahnz for reading at the funeral, Ed Pangerl and Kevin Cahill for providing the beautiful music, the ladies of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for the outstanding lunch, and Brady Helseth of the Swanson Funeral Chapel for his care and compassion.
Thank you also to Heath-Perkins American Legion Post #51, Novak-Milliren VFW Post #4258, and the Minnesota National Guard. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and Respiratory Therapists in the ICU at Welia Health in Mora for their excellent care during Bob’s hospital stay.
Your support during our time of loss was very much appreciated and of great comfort to us.
Pam & Bob Nierengarten, Pat & Tom Beiring, Pete & Wendy Leibel, and Cecelia Lundin
