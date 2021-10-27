I would like to thank Gary Klein for this generosity of time and work building a deck so Bud can use his scooter at our home.
Sincerely,
Kathy Doenz
Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 11:34 pm
