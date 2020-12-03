To the Editor:
We survived the first modification of this fall’s holidays. It went pretty well. My wife responded by reminiscing about past years, hoping friends and family were doing fine. We will carry on.
Our dinner was the usual, but smaller, with just the two of us. We had our turkey and pumpkin pie, just in reduced quantities.
Being isolated was not so bad. Even the weather cooperated.
We are thankful for our many blessings, and look forward the biggest holiday coming up in December - though this year it will have to be modest presents delivered by mail, and spending less.
Hope you all experienced a wonderful holiday and look with anticipation to the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.