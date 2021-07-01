To the Editor:
I just want to take a minute to recognize all our area farmers. It seems that people have forgotten that June is National Dairy Month. I haven’t and I appreciate all the work that not only our dairy farmers, but also our cattle, hog, sheep and crop farmers do throughout our country to provide the foods we need.
Your work ethic, pride and passion for farming is second to none. Farmers are still the backbone of our country. God bless you all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.