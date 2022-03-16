Recently, the question I am most often asked has been, “How is the Sheriff’s Office doing with all the changes and issues in “The Cities?” My typical answer is along the lines of, “All in all we are doing well” or alternatively “Everything is weird.”
I can say things are good because the local communities strongly support law enforcement. I believe this connection is because of our past and continued investment in the community and the community’s investment in the Sheriff’s Office. The investments are way more than monetary. There is trust and respect that goes both ways and has been built over many years. That base cannot be taken for granted. We continue to invest in training for the deputies in all aspects of law enforcement and public safety. Some of the training has been mandated by legislation and some sought out by highly motivated deputies, striving to be the best they can be. The training allows the Sheriff’s Office to offer a quality product as we strive for positive outcomes within the community.
That is not to say everything is perfect, and that is where the weird often comes in. We have witnessed a large increase in mental health concerns, some of them biological and some of them chemically induced. Our goal in responding to these incidents is not to diagnose or treat the behavior, but to ensure public safety and safety for the individual. Weird has also been getting phone calls because deputies “never” arrest anyone and then a day later, a different call complaining that deputies only want to arrest everyone they have contact with. Weird is also being in the middle of extreme opinions and seemingly the only thing either side agrees on is the more extreme they act or the louder they yell, the more right they are.
We are seeing the breakdown of a good old-fashioned discussion. I do not know if the extreme behavior is COVID-related or an inevitable outcome of social media and the ability to hide behind a keyboard, but the tone of the conversation has rapidly gotten more hostile.
Law enforcement has always experienced change and new expectations. All too often we are expected to pick up where other systems have failed.
When there is a mental health issue, we are called to solve the problem. As I said before, we cannot diagnose or treat the cause, but we can work to get them into the system. Unfortunately, the system treats and releases them back to where we found them. Wash, rinse, and repeat.
Drug addiction destroys lives. and we are called on to stop the supply and to solve the associated crimes that follow addiction. I have witnessed success for some getting out of addiction, but the process is slow and often takes several trips through, generally with law enforcement’s assistance each time.
Speed on the roads has increased and the accidents associated with speed have also increased. Law enforcement is called to make traffic stops, enforce the rules of the road and to investigate and clean up the accidents.
These are just a few of the areas that law enforcement is expected to excel in and to adapt to the changes in laws and societal expectations.
All of this is part of what makes law enforcement challenging and the greatest career in the world. There is no other job in the multiple systems we work with that can have the direct, life changing impact on victims and even suspects. To have a connection with a person in crisis and see them accept help, to see an addict finally make a decision for change and to actually have someone thank you for arresting them so they can get the help they need is something no other job can offer. To know that you are the one who has to break bad news to the family of an accident victim, but how you do it can make the necessary bad news as good as possible, is a challenge worth accepting.
Maybe it is weird to live through traumas multiple times that most people never have to experience once, and then to go to work the next day and not know what is in store for you – and to call this the greatest job ever. But the victories are so sweet.
I don’t want to sound overly dramatic but the relationships with our communities are what we are striving and fighting for every day. Without your support the system would struggle even more. The system is not perfect but together we can continue to improve it. I can proudly say, “All in all we are doing well” – until we make it better.
I wrote this from the perspective of a deputy. Corrections and dispatchers have their own challenges and victories as well.
Jeff Nelson is the Sheriff of Pine County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.