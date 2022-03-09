Two years ago this week, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic. On March 15, Minnesota shut down all schools to prepare for an extended period of distance learning. While most of us had hoped we’d be back in school by May, the pandemic followed a course of its own — and it was incredibly disruptive to learning.
This has been a challenge for our educators, students, families and our community!
Pine City Schools’ teachers and staff have navigated pandemic-disruption challenges on behalf of our children and families. Educators have had to pivot: How we teach, what we teach, where we teach, and most importantly, who we teach. Throughout the pandemic, teachers were unsure who would be online or in their classroom on any given day. Would each student understand the concepts taught the day before or last week to build on skills for the year? Some students embraced the opportunity for self-directed learning; others disengaged. And, our kids have changed the way they learn throughout our pandemic journey. With Google at their fingertips, kids are now challenged to make sense of the vast information the world provides. And each student processes their learning in their own way.
As parents and educators, we need to connect with incredibly different learners than just two years ago. In some ways, kids have been exposed to so much in the world, and in some ways, they feel a little lost. With the infusion of technology in learning and the overwhelm of a rapidly changing world, the “good old days” no longer exist. While we continue to covet our rich traditions, we are teaching in times like we have never experienced before! We have to adjust our teaching to meet students where they are. We need to inspire them to keep learning, keep growing and stay engaged in creating a future for which they will be proud. We are grateful to our students, teachers, staff, and families for their perseverance, patience and understanding in helping our students adapt to an ever-changing world.
I want to acknowledge the feelings of uncertainty, anxiety, loss of control, and the many other emotions people of all ages are experiencing. Yet, as a school district, we are determined to control what is possible and continue focusing on our purpose: our children. They deserve our support, engagement and forward-thinking, now, more than ever!
Our Board’s Strategic Focus Continues
Last week, we were able to lift the last of the “masking mandates’’ on school buses. We now have indications from our state health department and Centers for Disease Control that we are moving into a recovery phase, and shifting from pandemic to endemic awareness. Regardless of what we call it, as a school team, we continue to create a culture for growth and success for children and adults alike.
As schools adjust, we have to address the aftermath of burdens placed on staff and families over the last two years. Educators have been working as essential employees since the pandemic began. They have pivoted in the face of unprecedented change, uncertainty, and fear. Unfortunately, employee burnout is real and continues to threaten our public schools across Minnesota. Everyone is tired, and yet they persist. We are grateful for the grit, vision and perseverance of our students, staff and families, who continue to overcome the challenges.
Moving forward, we know that a focus on human connection, rebuilding relationships, and supporting mental health are the foundation of growth and success. We remain committed to meeting students where they are — socially, emotionally and academically — and ensuring that every student feels welcome and valued in our schools. As a result, our students will learn that life goes on and they can build a successful future.
At the District Level
Our district offices operations are also changing, and change has been hard. We are adapting to:
new financial procedures to overcome missed opportunities due to overload.
improve transparency in financial practices so that more people are involved in the budgeting process.
provide teachers and staff with professional development to meet the academic and emotional needs of the future.
improve information, resources and communication for why we do things the way we do.
The last two years have been far from perfect. We have all made mistakes, but they are only failures if we fail to learn from those mistakes. So, in the tradition of Pine City, we will pick ourselves up, dust off the dirt, and keep moving forward. Thank you, everyone, for meeting the challenges and for keeping our students at the center of our work!
Our Common Thread Is Our Children - Our Future Is Bright!
Pine City Public Schools has a lot to celebrate. We have settled our teacher’s contract and all attention is focused on our students. In addition, last week, we learned that our schools would get more than $3 million in unclaimed funding. Our new financial services firm, School Management Systems (SMS), filed the necessary grant applications missed earlier in the year.
At our March 14 School Board Meeting, we will be presenting our plans for using the $3 million in federal and state dollars to enhance opportunities for our students. Our plan will include:
Increased extended learning opportunities (summer school and enrichment programs)
Increased mental health supports and social-emotional learning
Increased access to child care and early learning experiences
Increased professional development opportunities
Hiring for a variety of positions in our district
Last week, our Pine Dragon Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) sponsored an elementary school carnival with games, face painting, and lots of concessions. It reminded me that our children are resilient and enjoy togetherness. We will continue to create opportunities for joy!
I invite you to follow our Pine City Schools Facebook page to keep up with all of the exciting opportunities and successes our students enjoy.
Congratulations to Dragon Wrestler Justin Matson from Hinckley, who won second place in the Class AA state championship at 222 pounds.
Way to go, Dragons Girls and Boys Basketball — Great River Conference Champions.
Our Elementary Knowledge Bowl teams have captured trophies this year. They can be so proud of their problem-solving teamwork.
Our PCPS Online Academy will continue to offer an alternative school option for families.
We have added more preschool options for children.
Education continues to evolve, and we all continue to respond. We are thankful for our partnership with families, staff, retired teachers, Pine City United, and community partners. Coming together, we can put the pandemic behind us and look forward to a brighter future. With your support, our children continue to thrive!! It is an honor to serve as your Superintendent of Schools!
It’s a great day to be a Dragon!
Paula Foley is the Pine City School Superintendent.
