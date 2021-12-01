Thanksgiving, Froggy’s style

Froggy’s Bar & Grill welcomed community members for a free Thanksgiving dinner last Thursday. Pictured from left to right are Dave Root, Denise Zirbarth, Jason Charbonneau, and Terry Nietzel. The dinner was also put together by Erin Dilts, who is not pictured.

