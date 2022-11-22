Growing up, Thanksgiving was always the epitome of indulging in the most delicious delicacies my father and mother concocted in the kitchen. The local grocer always saved the biggest turkey for our family, usually somewhere close to 30 pounds. We saved up bread crusts for months, storing them in a paper bag so they would appropriately dry out and become the base for the perfect stuffing. Dad somehow worked magic when he made it, using just the right ingredients to create a moist stuffing that for me was the highlight of the meal – minus the cigar ashes he would accidentally drop in the bowl. He would stuff the turkey the night before and roast it in the oven at a low temperature.
When I got up to deliver morning papers in town at 5 a.m., the aroma in the house was already overwhelming. I moved a lot faster on the route, eagerly anticipating the coming feast and a day of no school, Macy’s parade, football, and family fun.
Dad was always in charge of the main preparations, but when he sat down to read the paper, my mom went to work on her specialties.
First, she prepared the candied yams. I was not a fan of sweet potatoes, but the brown sugar and marshmallows made them an irresistible treat. Second, she put the cranberries through the hand grinder, added some orange zest (I got to eat the orange), and then just the right amount of sugar. Then I would help her cut up the fruit and whip the cream for the fruit salad. Last but certainly not least, someone would have the heinous chore of peeling a mountain of potatoes. Not me, of course, because I helped with the fruit.
Meantime, the aroma from the oven was tantalizing our taste buds to the point of being unbearable. Finally, dad would take the tender turkey from the oven, scoop out the stuffing, and carve the massive bird. I always managed to be in the kitchen just in time to perform the necessary taste tests; dad called me his quality control manager.
It seemed like forever, but finally the food was ready, and our family of 16 was seated around the largest table in Itasca County. We had assigned seats; mine was number 16. Fortunately, it was to the left of number 1 – my dad. The meat was always placed directly in front of him, and I was always quick enough to be able to grab a choice piece before it was passed around the table – counterclockwise.
After the traditional “Johnson dinner prayer,” plates were filled to overflowing and smothered in rich gravy; this was the only time of the year we were allowed to use a second plate for fruit salad and cranberry relish. We ate and ate, usually second and third helpings before pushing ourselves away from the table, thankful that we had been blessed with such a magnificent feast. Thursdays were my dish duty days, and there were mountains of dinner dishes and pots and pans to wash, dry, and put away. Afterwards, we found a seat on the couch and watched the football game until we were tempted again by the beckoning leftovers.
I still follow my dad’s recipe for stuffing (minus the cigar ashes) and my mom’s delicious cranberry relish, using the same old hand grinder. However, now it is my kids’ families gathered around a table, the 16 of us shoulder to shoulder on the years when we are fortunate to have everyone make it. They bring their own specialties to share, and the meals are almost as delicious as those of my youth. We say a different grace, and then each person shares a special blessing they have experienced during the year. Though I try to hide it, I always seem to get emotional as the comments go around the table, so thankful for a family that recognizes even the smallest of gifts, and the multitude of gifts, we have been given.
When I reminisce about then and now, I can’t help but be overwhelmed by something other than the food. I am so blessed to have an amazing wife, daughters and son, in-laws, and grandchildren; a warm house filled with love and laughter, as well as the countless experiences in my life that have taught me to value these blessings and many more. Everything in life is not perfect; much of it is out of our control. What we can control is our attitude; we can make it one of gratitude. It provides a focus that allows us to trust in a gracious God and helps us enjoy life as we experience all these blessings. May you have a blessed Thanksgiving.
George AP Johnson is a Veteran and retired Pine City High School principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.