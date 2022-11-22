George Johnson

Growing up, Thanksgiving was always the epitome of indulging in the most delicious delicacies my father and mother concocted in the kitchen. The local grocer always saved the biggest turkey for our family, usually somewhere close to 30 pounds. We saved up bread crusts for months, storing them in a paper bag so they would appropriately dry out and become the base for the perfect stuffing. Dad somehow worked magic when he made it, using just the right ingredients to create a moist stuffing that for me was the highlight of the meal – minus the cigar ashes he would accidentally drop in the bowl. He would stuff the turkey the night before and roast it in the oven at a low temperature. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.