Does it feel like Christmas to you?
You know, I think a lot of us would agree that 2020 was a terrible, awful, no good, very bad year. It’s a year we’ll surely be thinking about and reflecting on for decades to come. But for right now, it’s just kind of a relief to see the end coming, and spot some potential for good things that might happen in 2021.
In the meantime, we’ve all been dealing with a lot of stuff – some of it frustrating, some of it tragic. It hasn’t exactly made it easy to get into the holiday spirit.
But, at our house, I think we’re finally getting there. We’re trying, anyhow.
My wife, Heidi, has the decorations out and lights twinkling everywhere around the inside of the house. We put some colorful ones out on the porch. And just the other day, Heidi was making a batch of her ginger snap cookies and the dog was taking a nap in front of the tree. We were listening to Christmas tunes, and this old number came on:
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Everywhere you go...
And you know what? It was. And it was beginning to feel like Christmas too.
Now, here’s the thing that got me thinking: a lot of the details they describe in the song sound like they are from a different world. It’s actually the world of 1951, when Meredith William wrote the song, and then Perry Como and Bing Crosby both had hits with it. The five and ten. Hopalong boots. The Grand Hotel.
But then come the details that still resonate.
...the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be
On your own front door
Children staring at wrapped boxes under the tree. Candy canes, silver lanes. Shop windows glistening, the bells ringing.
And the thing that’ll make ‘em ring is the carol that you sing
Right within your heart
Whatever this holiday season happens to look like for you and yours this year - and this year it might look very, very different - if you can get yourself singing that carol inside your own heart, well, then you’ve got the real thing, the real Christmas right there.
Warmest wishes from all of us here at the Pioneer to you and all those you love this holiday season. Talk to you soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
