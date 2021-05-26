Local conservation officers share stories from the field
With fishing season well underway, area conservation officers dealt with hungry bears, nervous humans and much more this past week.
• Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, said his office had the first influx of calls about black bears being seen roaming around and looking for food.
“Every year, around May 1, people forget that a lot of bears are roaming around the Hinckley area, in search of food, and homeowners need to remove bird feeders and lock away garbage, dog food and anything else a bear may be interested in,” Grundmeier said. “A few callers who reported finding bear cubs had to be reminded to leave the cubs alone unless they wanted to deal with an angry mama bear.”
• Conservation Officer Dan Starr, working out of Onamia, said he worked a busy opening week with many fish being harvested. ATV work was also completed with registration and speed issues addressed. Starr said he was walking in the woods after dark to greet some anglers who had just came to shore, only to have a large rock thrown in his direction. The anglers were very surprised to see a conservation officer instead of the bear that had been hanging around. He pointed out that baby wild animals are appearing and should be left alone.
• Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out of Pine City, said he spent time this week checking anglers and boaters on ATV patrol, wetland violation investigations, and miscellaneous animal-related calls. He helped address problems in the Snake River Campground and conducted patrols within the campground.
• Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich, working out of Willow River, said she attended TEP panel site visits for two potential Wetland Conservation Act violations. She checked boaters for invasive species and handled nuisance-animal complaints. Speldrich also followed up on ongoing cases and assisted the Moose Lake Police Department with a disturbance call.
Conservation officers also mourned the loss of one of their colleagues, after Officer Sarah Grell, 39, who was stationed in Grand Rapids, died in the line of duty following a two-vehicle crash Monday, May 24. Grell leaves behind a husband and three children. She served as a conservation officer since 2005 and was described as having a deeply held dedication to serving Minnesota’s people and natural resources. She was part of a proud family legacy – her uncle, father and grandfather also worked as conservation officers. Her husband Gene works for DNR’s Forestry Division and her mother worked for DNR Fisheries until her retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.