The apostle Peter urges believers to grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In 2 Peter 1:5, he says, “Now for this very reason also, applying all diligence, in your faith supply moral excellence.” Applying all diligence means making every effort. So while we can’t “work hard” to be saved, the right response to being saved is to work hard at growing spiritually.
Negligence is the opposite of diligence. Let’s say you have some important responsibility, and you don’t pay attention to the details of it. You are careless about it. That’s negligence. Peter’s saying, in contrast to that, that you are to be diligent in the pursuit of growth. This must really matter to you. Have it as your ambition, therefore, to cultivate Christlike virtue in your life. Look at the specific list of virtues he provides for us. Continuing in verse 5, it starts with ...
Moral excellence
Earlier in the chapter, it says that God “called us by His own glory and excellence.” It is evident that God wants His virtue to be reflected in His followers. This is opposite the idea some have of salvation, that it’s a license to live sinfully. “My sin’s all been taken care of so I no longer need to worry about it; I’m under grace; I’m free from condemnation; I can do what I want.” That’s the opposite of what God wants. He says to us: “I am holy, so be ye holy.” Many people come to Christ with no character, but in response to the grace of God, they become responsible people. They become faithful to family, church, and God. They begin to have financial integrity: they can be trusted when they’re alone with the cash register, or alone on the internet. After moral excellence, Peter mentions ...
Knowledge
Make growth in knowledge your ambition too. Now, all Christians start with knowledge. That’s how we come to know God in salvation. Verse 3 says God has given to us “all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us.” Yet, we are to continually expand our knowledge of who God is and what His will is so that we can better obey Him. We want to know how He wants us to live our lives. Notice after knowledge he has ...
Self-control
The idea of this word is to not be controlled by sinful impulses. Self-control is a fruit of the Spirit. Spirit-generated self-control is a life yielded to God as He applies the word to our conscience. We walk through a world full of stimuli that provoke a response from us. We see something and we want it. Now! Our life is to be tethered to the word of God so that the Spirit of God can produce in us the kind of constraint and control that moves us in the direction of what matters to God. Notice the next word ...
Perseverance
The Christian life is like entering a race, and quitting is not an option. Make it your ambition to tough it out. Don’t give up. Be characterized by perseverance in your life, your ministry, your marriage. Keep pressing on! Then Peter moves to...
Godliness
Godliness is an attitude of reverence that seeks to please God in all things. There’s a piety that takes seriously your responsibilities before God. You care what God thinks about your work, your marriage, and your parenting. Make it your ambition to be godly. Then Peter moves to...
Brotherly Kindness
This is the word used of family affection. And that affection isn’t restricted to our natural family because, as Christians, we are all related through Christ. Therefore, we do for fellow Christians things we would normally do for family members. We see believers as our spiritual family, therefore, we choose not to retaliate when wronged. We’re thoughtful toward them. We don’t quit on them. And then Peter caps the list with...
Love
This is something that originates with God’s love for us. We love because God first loved us. Love is something produced by the new birth. If anyone is born of God, he loves God and loves those born of God. This love seeks the good of the one loved; you are committed to seeking their best interest. You have an ambition to cultivate the kind of commitment to others that God has demonstrated toward you.
Now, all of these virtues are to be pursued (and with great effort). It should be evident from Peter’s emphasis on diligence that God’s grace does not accomplish these things apart from our conscious participation. Therefore, if we are lacking in one or more of these areas, it isn’t right to say, “I wonder why God hasn’t made me more patient or more loving? Why can’t I seem to control myself better?” Don’t forget: you are to actively pursue these virtues.
The blessed result is seen in verse 8: “For if these qualities are yours and are increasing, they render you neither useless nor unfruitful in the true knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.” What about it? Are you actively pursuing these virtues in your life? Be assured that your character can be transformed as you diligently respond to God’s grace to you in Christ!
Dennis Eng is the pastor at South Pine Baptist Church.
