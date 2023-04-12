Most scholars today believe that Thomas Jefferson derived the most famous ideas in the Declaration of Independence from the writings of English philosopher John Locke (1632-1704). It is said that John Locke’s most well-known work, Second Treatise of Government, played a huge part in England during the Bloodless Revolution of 1689 that overthrew King James II and established the Parliamentary, which was a new form of representative government to counterbalance the absolute power of monarch rulers of their days.
Among its very first accomplishment was the passage of the very first Bill of Rights, 450 years after the Magna Carta was established in 1215. This parliament is still in existence today as the House of Common.
Locke wrote that all individuals are equal in the sense that they are born with certain “Inalienable” natural rights that are God-given and can never be taken or given away. Among these fundamental rights are “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Just 87 years later, these principles found their way into the American Declaration of Independence, on July 4,1776 and thus became the very foundation this great country was built upon.
I was just coming of age in a place called Vietnam, and like most others, I knew nothing about these principles. We knew that Americans were different from all other Westerners in that they were unusually kind and generous. We have heard that they came from the land of the free, a place where everything was plentiful, but we couldn’t fathom what that meant but how blessed it is to be an American.
Looking back, I know now that we had no idea what individual freedom really was because we couldn’t possibly have imagined it. We were living in a society where the citizenry was largely divided by classes, whether it was political, wealth, education, or labors. Regional culture differences between groups and factions also played a role, and it didn’t help that our lives also were defined by war and political winds of change.
For most of us, personal liberty was something you theorized only in whispering conversations and realistically, there were only two driving forces controlling our society then: the political ruling class at the point of the gun, along with money. Liberty was something to buy if you had money because after all, everything has a price.
Equality back then just meant that everyone has to say and agree to the same things or risk being arrested. We looked to America for answers, and everyone wanted to be part of it. That is still true today and this isn’t unique only to Vietnamese.
It was an extremely liberating experience just to freely express my thoughts when I finally made it here to America, to freely travel without constraints of arbitrary arrest or restrictions, and to realize guns didn’t represent ruling powers. We didn’t have much of anything either, but poverty was no longer something we felt as a condemned yoke to bear because of our political status.
All that we had to do was to earn our way. It was a new beginning, and it wasn’t going to be easy, but it was also exciting with all the new possibilities that were available to us. We felt hopeful because we were set free at last!
It took me years later to realize freedom isn’t as easy as it seems to be.
At the heart of it is justice, the kind of justice with laws that are equitable and equally applied to all citizens, including the powerful. Freedom must be prudence, the right reasoning or attribute of defining what is proper criteria and principles that are worthy by which we freely choose to participate. It must have temperance of self-control and moderation to achieve a balance between duties and desire, of moral and self-interests, of tolerance and fairness.
Without these virtues, freedom is chaos.
Above all, it required courage, strength and fortitude to practice and to preserve because it is fragile and it isn’t cheap. For we know only too well the real cost of freedom endured by so many. Every American I know has either experienced that cost or knows someone who did.
President Ronald Reagan once said that freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction, and if we lose freedom here, there is no place to escape to. Indeed, We must always have to fight for it.
As of late, our political pendulum has been swinging seemingly from one extreme to the next, but I’ll keep the faith that as long as “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” still have their meanings, we will overcome anything and strive as a nation – and most importantly, preserve it for the next generation.
These principles are the genesis of the American Spirit.
Barry Burch is a Marine veteran, Sergeant At Arms for the Sandstone American Legion Post 151 and retired U.S. air marshal living in Pine County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.