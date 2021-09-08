The corner of 6th Street and 3rd Avenue in Pine City might look a little different than it did 125 years ago, but for the past century-and-a-quarter it has been a place where city residents go to get business done.
Frandsen Bank & Trust is celebrating the bank’s 125th anniversary all week with prizes, history displays and snacks at their 560 3rd Ave SE location. Then on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., Frandsen will host a live band and will be offering food at the Pine County Fairgrounds Event Center (707 1st Ave NW).
Pine City’s Frandsen Bank & Trust President Corey Berube said the week is an opportunity to look back at a history of financial success and community involvement.
“That’s kind of what I look at in banking,” Berube said. “How can we support the community? And there’s so many in the community that support each other.”
A vault full of history
Bank records show that the “First State Bank of Pine County” held their first board of directors meeting on Dec. 26, 1896 with Fred Hodge, Carrie E. Hodge and P.W. McAllen as co-founders – and with just $10,000 in capital investment. They received their bank charter from the state on Jan. 2, 1897.
• By January 1898, the bank held nearly $58,000 in deposits, with $10,000 in capital and over $22,000 out in loans. Pine City was primarily a logging community at this time, with a population of about 500 residents. Local merchants financed loggers through the winter and received payment in the spring after the sale of the lumber.
• Farming was just emerging as a viable industry in the area at the turn of the 20th century. McAllen and Hodge were instrumental in getting a creamery built in town and getting the dairy industry established here. Initially it is estimated that there were about 200 dairy farms in the trade area of the bank.
• The first expansion of the building was added in 1905.
• In 1919 McAllen and Hodge sold the bank to John C. Carlson, J.A. Peterson, A.M. Challeen, J.D. Boyle, and R.P. Allen.
• In 1920, due to the growing needs of the community, the bank charter was converted to a national bank as First National Bank of Pine City. The capital was increased to $50,000 at that time, and was increased to $65,000 in 1944.
• In 1921, the bank purchased additional land and expanded the building again.
• In 1937 the bank purchased Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Pine City, and in 1942 it purchased State Bank of Beroun.
• Deposits had grown to $800,000 by 1939.
• The bank added a drive-up facility in 1968 and reported assets of over $3 million.
• The bank was owned for a time by Minnesota entrepreneur Carl Pohlad. In 1982, Dale Teich purchased an interest in the bank and became president.
• In 2006, the bank was purchased by Minnesota entrepreneur Dennis Frandsen of Rush City. The name was changed to Frandsen Bank & Trust in 2011.
Banking today and in the future
Berube came in as president of the Pine City branch in 2007 and has raised a family here. His youngest – who was just nine months old when they moved to the area – is now a freshman at Pine City High School.
“The whole intent of Frandsen is to do the things that big banks aren’t doing – and to have employees that are really connected to the community,” Berube said.
He said that First National Bank was in good financial shape when Frandsen purchased it, and they have worked to build on the strengths of the business.
“Dennis [Frandsen] didn’t have that many banks in 2007, but we also knew there were opportunities in small communities,” Berube said. “Those were tough years for many. Statewide, there were bank closures. First National Bank had employees that were very committed to customers, so they’re not going to do the wrong thing.”
He said they are looking forward to celebrating this anniversary with the community while taking steps to ensure that the bank on the corner sticks around for decades to come.
“There are changes,” Berube said. “It’s bound to happen. But when you look at smaller banks the change is pretty minimal compared to a bigger bank stepping in. Thanks to the community for the support that they have given the bank. To see 125 years – that’s a huge accomplishment.”
