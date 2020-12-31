To the Editor:
On Nov. 28, I got the first symptoms of COVID. My head did not feel right – dizzy and feeling weak.
Each day a different effect of it. No appetite. All I wanted to do was sleep. Some nausea, just an out-of-it experience. Husband John got it, son Randy Douglas, granddaughter Sara and grandson Michael. People were nice, sending little packages to our door, because I had a sign, “Do not enter, COVID here.” We’re getting better.
It simply puts you out for days. We are so grateful that it didn’t affect our breathing, and we didn’t need to go to the hospital. A nurse calls us daily on the phone to give us information on what to do. We drink plenty of liquids.
We had our COVID test at Welia and were positive. We were told to stay isolated for 10 days, but we stayed home 14 days just to be sure.
We continue to pray for all those who got sick and are in the hospital, and for those who didn’t make it. How sad. God be with us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.