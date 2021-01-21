To the Editor:
This morning we had the chance to see nature in its finest. The trees were adorned with a covering of thick frost. It was so overwhelming that I had to hold my breath so as not to disturb the magnificence clinging to the branches. I grabbed my camera, took a few pictures for posterity, and just sat glued to the view.
I anticipated soon the breeze would blow away the spectacle. I am glad the old Kodak was still capable.
