“The morning cup of coffee has an exhilaration about it ...” ~ Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.
Ah, coffee. When you’re a kid, you have your first taste of the stuff and wonder how grownups can choke down this vile, bitter concoction. And then, for many of us, there comes a time when we can’t imagine starting the day without it, and just the aroma of a fresh pot gets us out of bed smiling.
“No matter what historians claimed, BC really stood for ‘Before Coffee.’” ~ Cherise Sinclair
We coffee drinkers owe a debt of gratitude to our intrepid forbears, they who found these weird fruit seeds in Ethiopia and thought to themselves, “I wonder what would happen if I roasted these, ground them up, boiled them, filtered out the grounds and drank what’s left?” We give pioneers and astronauts a lot of credit, but I think we’re talking about humanity’s real heroes right here.
“The powers of a man’s mind are directly proportioned to the quantity of coffee he drinks.” ~ Sir James Mackintosh
I have heard it said that coffee is responsible for modern civilization. The argument goes like this. Back in the middle ages, your city drinking water was often chock full of bacteria and parasites, so if you were going to drink a cup of plain water you were literally taking your life in your hands.
You know what didn’t kill you? Beer and wine. Through the brewing and fermentation process, all those bugs in the water were killed off, which made it much safer to drink than regular water. So everybody did.
However, the alcohol content in that beer and wine wasn’t exactly conducive to a lot of complex analytic thought. It’s easy to see why they call them the Dark Ages – folks kept blacking out.
Then coffee and tea came along, both of which require boiled water, and that boiling killed the bugs. And coffee had caffeine, which made the drinker energized rather than drunk. And thus, the modern age was born out of a caffeine buzz.
OK, this is maybe not fastidiously historically accurate. But I don’t think it’s entirely wrong.
And of course, coffee does have its dark side, pun very much intended...
“It is inhumane, in my opinion, to force people who have a genuine medical need for coffee to wait in line behind people who apparently view it as some kind of recreational activity.” ~ Dave Barry
Once you’ve started the caffeine habit, it’s a slippery slope. If you don’t watch it, you’ll find yourself drinking coffee all day just to feel normal, and wondering why you’re so jumpy and your foot won’t stop tapping. Quitting, well, it can be done, but doing so leads to headaches and crankiness.
I find the best thing is to have just a cup or two early in the day. Enjoy it. Appreciate it. Take time to stop and smell the coffee. And as the saying goes:
“May your coffee kick in before reality does.” ~ Unknown
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
