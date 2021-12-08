Several representatives of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce gathered at Pine City Family Dental to welcome Uyen Pham, DDS, to the town’s business community on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Chamber Executive Director Becky Schueller presented Dr. Pham with a welcome plaque and folio full of information about Pine City as Dr. Pham is new to this area.
Pine City Family Dental’s former owner was also in attendance. Dr. Kristie Roberts recently retired after nearly 20 years of serving this community and has now sold the business.
Dr. Roberts, after growing up in the local area, completed her schooling at UMD and the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. Roberts practiced in the Twin Cities area for 10 years before establishing her practice in Pine City 20 years ago. Now, as a retiree, she has ample opportunity to enjoy time with her husband, two sons, and stepdaughter’s family.
“I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything!” she exclaimed. “I am so thankful for my staff and for everyone who helped make my time here so meaningful.” Dr. Roberts spoke in glowing terms about the life-long relationships she formed during her tenure in this community. “Many of my patients came to see me as children. I watched them grow up, get married and have their own children. Then they became my patients.”
When asked about her retirement process, Dr. Roberts said that she contacted a broker who put her in touch with Dr. Adam and Barb Curtis from Cambridge who purchased her practice. The Curtis’ have created a business model of purchasing small-town dental practices in surrounding communities and hiring talented dental professionals to serve in these businesses.
Dr. Uyen Pham was selected to fill the void left by Dr. Roberts’ retirement. Dr. Pham reflects on her experience in Pine City thus far. “That this community should embrace me with such enthusiasm is so very touching,” Dr. Pham attested. “The people here have been so supportive, and I am deeply grateful for it.”
Dr. Pham is up for the challenge of serving this community. Her primary emphasis is general dentistry. In addition, she has added a full range of dental processes such as oral surgery, implants, and orthodontics. Ownership of this clinic is an eventual possibility for Dr. Pham.
At present, Dr. Pham commutes from Richfield where she lives with her 13-year-old daughter Madeleine whose desire is to complete high school in their hometown before they consider relocating. “I use my commute for me time,” she reflected. “It’s a chance to mull over all my new challenges.”
Pine City Family Dental is located at 1105 Hillside Avenue, Pine City. Their website is PineCityFamilyDental.com.
