The Dragon football squad showed a lot of grit as they came back from a 21-8 deficit to earn their first win of the year with a final score of 32-21 over Hibbing. This victory also means that the “Golden Dumpling” trophy will be held by Dragon Assistant Coach Dennis Howard until next year’s rematch when his son – Hibbing Coach Shaun Howard – gets another crack at the coveted cup.
