The Dragon has landed

For many people living in rural Minnesota, a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower is nothing more than a pipe dream, but it doesn’t have to be just a dream anymore. For just a short drive north on Cross Lake Road, the Eiffel Tower lights up the dark sky. Granted, it’s not as tall as the actual tower and you can’t go to the top for a view of Paris, but on the bright side, you don’t have to speak French or pay for airfare to enjoy the sight.
The creator of Pine County’s Eiffel Tower is Joe Blaha, who describes himself simply as “a guy who likes to make stuff,” which he does incredibly well. A career plumber, Blaha, along with his wife Nancy Haupt who retired from a position with Securian Financial, became permanent residents of Pine City three years ago. The couple moved from their St. Paul highrise into their 1910 era, arts and crafts home that they built together on Cross Lake over a ten-year period.
As a boy, Blaha watched his father carve wood in the kitchen, and he realized that creative process is the freedom to do whatever a person wants to do. And that’s what he has been doing for years. Using an expanded metal lathe around a welded steel frame which was eventually covered in thousands of lights, he has sculpted, among other things, palm trees, a sea serpent, a Spanish galleon sailing ship, a globe, and his latest creation a seven foot tall dragon whose wings span twelve feet.
“The Beast,” as Blaha calls his latest sculpture, landed outside the Pine City Public Library just in time for Christmas. It weighs approximately 200 pounds, took a month to complete and is covered with 1400 LED fairy lights, which work well because fairy lights have seventeen different color options. Blaha manually changes the colors on a regular basis to add variety.
Pine City is fortunate to be able to view Blaha’s sculptures, not only because they are amazing, but also because they don’t get to reside just anywhere. He wants to be assured that they are appreciated and have “good homes.” He has been known to personally check out the site before approving their location. For example, the globe that lit up Cross Lake Road for several months prior to the Eiffel Tower display, has settled in Northfield. And his largest work, a twenty-three foot tall Eiffel Tower, was given to Concordia College and now resides at the college’s French Language campus north of Bemidji.
Blaha’s approach to his sculpting is one that values the creative process itself. Being commissioned by someone else, he says, would be a job and become work. Instead, he visualizes an idea in his head and then lets his hands take over. And even though he may spend up to six days a week working in his garage, he says the fun is in the making and the enjoyment others get from the results.
And for those people who may never set eyes on the real Eiffel Tower or rocket into outer space to see the earth in its entirety or walk through a wardrobe into a mythical land filled with fairy lights and dragons, thanks to Joe Blaha, they can get a little taste of those wonders right here at home.
