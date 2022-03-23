The East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) is undertaking a brief survey of business conditions in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs & Pine Counties. This online survey of five questions should take 3 minutes or less to complete, and provide an overview of how our regions’ businesses did in 2021, current business conditions, and business’ outlook for 2022. If businesses would like to be contacted confidentially by an economic developer to discuss business assistance resources, there is place at the end of the survey to submit contact information.
The survey is available on the ECRDC’s website: www.ecrdc.org Results will be posted on the ECRDC’s website at the completion of the survey.
For more information on the ECRDC, please log on to www.ecrdc.org or call (320) 679-4065.
