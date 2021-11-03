A long time ago I had the chance to go to London. They have a tradition, in a certain city park, of what they call a “Speaker’s Corner.” It’s a place where people come to give speeches to the public. There’s no podium or anything – anyone can just set up their footstool or soapbox, stand on that, and start talking about whatever they want to whoever will listen.
That was always my thinking with this spot here in the Pioneer. I wasn’t trying to pretend that I was speaking from a pulpit, that I had some impeccable insight into humanity. I just had a few things to say, and here I was on my one-foot soapbox in the park saying them.
Writing these pieces was one of the things I dreaded when I started at the Pioneer. I felt a lot more comfortable writing about facts, and sharing other people’s stories.
But I had a conversation that changed my perspective. Tom Stangl is the publisher of several Wisconsin newspapers, and he shared a great piece of advice. “It’s a column, not an editorial,” he told me. Aha! The idea wasn’t to give life-changing advice, it was just to share whatever you were interested in. Well, I’m interested in a lot of ridiculous things – my family used to describe me as “a very curious boy” – so that’s what you got: everything from early American history to the lost train of Devils Lake, from Daniel Johnston to The Gambler, from my love for Pine City to my love/hate for the Vikings.
And now, after puzzling my way through the process of putting together a few hundred of these, I realize I’m kind of going to miss it.
This is the second-to-last column I’ll get to write as editor of the Pioneer. And I’m going to use this one-foot soapbox for a very selfish purpose: to share a whole lot of gratitude.
• I want to start by thanking everyone who gave me hell, or at least heck, because you cared about our town and wanted it to be better. It wasn’t always fun (although it often was), but I sure learned a lot from you as we’d go back and forth. I’m especially thinking of folks like Jim Kvam, Bob Salonek, Eileen Anderson, Mike Kubesh, Bill Brown, Martin Rike, Bob Maki, Joe Neubauer, Mike Cummings, Charlie Rike, Alan Hancock and, yes, Chris Campbell – but there are a lot more. You educated me, and you certainly made me much better at my job.
• Twelve years ago I was welcomed to the Pioneer by a crew of warm and amazing people: Judy Lawhon Horn, Sharon Fore, Donna Heath, Donna Sandberg and my forever-pal Sara Maki. It was one of those crews where everything clicked. I think I’ve written a column about each of them, and I wish I could again here.
• Jay Corn, Becky Glander and Todd Beckmann were editors at sister newspapers who offered huge help and guidance, and I was wowed by their talents.
• I’ve been blessed with a series of fantastic photographers who also happen to be wonderful people: Judy Wolf, Vicki Foss, Lance Furber and Gene Webster. That’s just a start.
• Thanks to all the letter-writers who patiently worked with me so that we could share their thoughts in the Pioneer. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts, and sometimes we had to explore the murky territory between the two together.
• Thanks to all the good guys with the Pine City Lions. I’m a terrible Lion, but they still let me volunteer to serve beer at the Fair.
• I’ve spent a few years volunteering at the Pine Center for the Arts, and it has changed my life. Thanks to everyone who has brought that organization so far over the years. If I started naming names it would fill up the rest of the page.
• Same goes for the Pine City Heritage Players. Yeesh, you people. I feel like it’s a bad habit I should quit, but it would be a lot easier if you weren’t so dang talented and so darn fun.
• Thanks to everyone who made the Highway 61 Film Festival happen! We felt more like a pirate crew than any kind of legit arts organization, but we sure worked hard and had fun.
• Thank you to all the coaches who send us the information we need to put together the sports section. We literally couldn’t do it without you.
• And that brings us to Jesse Logan and Lance Furber – great guys who put their passion for sports into their award-winning work in the newspaper.
• And thanks to all the folks who work so hard to bring us the Pine County Fair. You know who you are. But especially Scott Wimmer, who helped educate me about the ways of the derby (who makes that Imperial again?) with some of the most colorful, unrepeatable, hilarious language I’ve ever heard.
• Jim Foster is an incredibly generous man responsible for most of our Years Ago photos. He loves Pine City so much it’s absolutely contagious, and if he ever offers you the chance to go on a driving tour of our town, say yes – you’ll never see the place the same way again.
• I have a lot more people connected with the newspaper to thank next week. It’s a hardworking group from top to bottom, and I’ve been fortunate to be part of it.
• Family is the center of my life – family with my wife Heidi and our kids and all our Deutschlander and Frith relations up here, and with all the Gainor and Kirchners down in the Cities. I’m incredibly lucky and blessed.
Funny story! This piece was supposed to be considerably longer, but we had some computer difficulties this week, and so though there are many more folks left to thank, it will have to wait. Until next week. See you then.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
