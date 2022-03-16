The Garage Bar & Grill has been a long time in the making but will be well worth the wait. Owners of the bar and grill, Quent and Nikki Patzoldt, have announced that the official opening will happen on March 21.
As one walks through the new The Garage building, located on the corner of Main Street and 8th Ave. SW, they will be impressed that no detail or extra flair was spared – from the brick interior/exterior (whose custom work was designed by Quent, along with Mike Doenz) to the detailed decor (fitting to its namesake and chosen by Nikki) to the rooftop terrace which can accommodate up to 150 people.
The Patzoldts, both lifelong Pine City residents, are continuing a restaurant tradition that began with Quent’s great grandparents (John and Tine Fedder) who owned J &T’s Eat Shop, also formerly located in Pine City at the Farmer’s Insurance building, and Nikki’s grandparents who owned the former Rock Garden bar and restaurant in Rock Creek. The Patzoldts were the owners of Chubby’s Bar & Grill as well, which was located on the opposite side of the street from the new building. The couple purchased Chubby’s from Matt and Jerry McConnell who opened the business in December of 2008.
In deciding to relocate and open under a new name, they determined it would make more sense to house their three businesses (Talon Sanitation, Patzoldt Masonry and The Garage) in one building and not continue to rent the former Chubby’s building.
The Garage gets its name from the old Sinclair station, Pine City Service Center, which formerly sat on the property. The Garage will serve up the same popular items that patrons of Chubby’s have come to love: Burgers, wraps, sandwiches, etc., along with a new appetizer selection. “Once we get our bearings at our new location, we can try new things,” said Nikki Patzoldt, adding that the business will eventually offer food via DoorDash and possibly new menu options. Patzoldt also said online ordering will be an option for customers.
When asked what they enjoy most about owning a business in a small town, Patzoldt said, “The community is amazing. I love being from a small town and seeing the same smiling faces all the time, and we really miss our regular customers that we would see daily. I like the fact that most everyone that worked on our building was local people and/or friends of ours.”
The building project has not come without challenges, however. “The biggest challenge has been having to deal with a lot of different opinions from people, not everyone agrees on things and even though I value a lot of peoples’ opinions, it’s impossible to please absolutely everyone,” noted Patzoldt. “I know some people were upset with the new name and confused why we would move.”
Finding help has also been a challenge. “I imagine our lives will be quite busy for a while, but ultimately, I love what I do. Enjoying what you do makes working fun,” she said.
She added that getting to the point of opening to the public took a very long time. “It tested our patience, but we got through it! My husband Quent did an amazing job coordinating everything and working on absolutely everything from the blueprints to the construction to contacting inspectors and lining everything up perfectly.”
The couple hopes the business will be an asset to the community, bringing people to town for a fun place to hang out and make memories. The Garage may host car shows and have live music on the rooftop in the summer.
“I am excited about the rooftop patio,” said Patzoldt. “We are not sure when we’ll have the bar 100% complete upstairs, but as of last summer, it’s ready for tables and chairs.”
The Garage is located at 755 main st S, Pine City, and the phone number is (320) 629-8108. More information and updates can be found on Facebook at the “The Garage Bar and Grill” page.
“We would like to thank everyone that helped us make The Garage happen!” added Patzoldt.
