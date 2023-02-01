Anyone who has known Jenny Hunt during her 36-year tenure as an English teacher at Pine City High School will know the halls will never be the same, being filled with the energy, dancing and the “Jennyisms” that students and faculty have come to know and love.
Hunt’s quirky and interesting way of presenting English and literature, along with handling classroom management, has kept kids laughing, interested in the subject material and has helped with behavior problems.
When asked about memories with Hunt, students reported that she was always able to put a smile on their face, often with a pat on the back and dating advice: “No dating until you’re 21.”
Former student, Rochele Johnson, noted, “She actually cared about her students. No matter how bad your day was, you could rely on her for a smile. I remember she would do silent reading everyday. Some kids couldn’t afford to bring books, and she kept a collection of books in class to choose from.”
Meaghan Macho recalled that Hunt was always bringing homemade treats for her students and checking in to make sure everyone was doing well. “One of her quotes that I remember her saying constantly was ‘son of a nutcracker,’ and while she said it, she stomped her foot and snapped her finger,” quipped Macho.
Former student Maddie Berglund added, “One time in ninth grade she gave me a cookie and told me, ‘I put some flax seeds in the cookies so you might need to go to the bathroom soon.’”
A career that started in 1987
Hunt began teaching in Pine City the fall of 1987, and over the years, she has taught reading, English and has coached speech. For her, working in the field of education for decades has been very rewarding.
“Having been here so long, I was able to get to know (and even teach) multiple generations of the same family,” said Hunt. “I sometimes make the mistake of calling someone by their uncle’s, aunt’s, mom’s or dad’s name. Thankfully the kids show me grace during these moments, and we often have a good laugh over it.”
Hunt says the thing she is most proud of during her tenure is keeping her wits and enthusiasm through the pandemic. “Also, I tried not to ever give up on anyone, even myself,” she added. The biggest challenge she recalls during her tenure was making sure she stayed positive, remained humble and had empathy for every student.
A funny memory Hunt has is one winter day during a blizzard, she didn’t get word that school was canceled. “So I drove through a blizzard only to find the parking lot empty without a single tire track,” she recalled.
She fondly remembers many trips to the State Speech Meet to see some amazing Dragon performances, but one stands out. “I watched Mike Stahlke qualify for the Minnesota State Speech Competition, battle for three rounds, make finals, and take first place in Discussion! Watching that final round was something I’ll never forget.”
‘I’m a dying cockroach’
On the quirkier classroom management side, former student Gina Haug recalled, “I absolutely loved her as a teacher! The thing I most distinctly remember is that she had a punishment for misbehaving in her class (talking too much, etc). We had to lay on our back with our hands and legs in the air and say ‘I’m a dying cockroach!’”
“Mrs. Hunt used to ask me if I was high when I would pass her in the hallway to get the other teachers’ reactions,” recalled former student Emily Yerke. “They didn’t know she was asking about my blood sugar. She was one of my favorite teachers; I was so fortunate I got to learn from her and know her.”
Jolana Berchin recalls traveling to Duluth for a speech meet. “Mrs. Hunt suggested we do something fun while in Duluth. I suggested the Glensheen Mansion. This was before GPS. We got lost. We went to the wrong house. We were walking along a private beach near the wrong house and we were told we were trespassing. We never made it to Glensheen that day! It was a fun little adventure though!”
“She always told me that there are so many opportunities and not to be afraid to jump into them,” recalled former student Molly Cornelius. “She always encouraged me and peers that there is so much to live for in life whether you went to college or not.”
Admiration from staff
Longtime high school principal and former English teacher George Johnson said, “I think back to all the years I watched her match energy levels with hyper seventh graders, to all the challenging tasks she embraced to educate some of the least motivated kids, to her compassion and empathy for fellow colleagues; I know that she is one of God’s many great blessings to our school. For her, it was never solely about conveying subject matter, but also a sense of their value – knowing she cared about them as individuals, no matter how wonderfully talented or painfully difficult they were.”
Current high school English teacher, Jory Magel, added, “Jenny Hunt has made staff and students laugh harder and smile more than anyone else I know. We have been extremely lucky to have her as both a colleague and friend; she has remained positive in the midst of a world of challenges!”
Josie Toman added, “Oh man, I loved having her as a teacher. She was loud and quirky, and I loved it. I always felt comfortable and felt I could be myself in her class.”
Hunt thanked Dr. Candice Ames, George Johnson, Lois Splittgerber, and Don Lund for “taking a chance” on her. “In 36 years, I’ve had many mentors, colleagues and friends help me, so I thank them all,” she said. “I also want to thank all the PCEA union leaders for allowing me to make a solid living wage doing what I love while feeling safe and supported.”
Hunt isn’t giving up teaching all together and plans to come back to the high school as a substitute teacher. Beyond occasional subbing, she hopes to make a positive difference in the lives of others by volunteering, assisting and working with people in her community and at church.
“I also plan on traveling and seeing more of my family,” added Hunt. “Oh, and I almost forgot, watching The Price is Right.”
