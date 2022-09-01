On August 22, the Dragon Tennis team kicked off their season by hosting their annual Power Tournament. Two of the teams had to back out last minute, so the tournament was run round-robin style to get all three matches in. The Dragons came in a close second to Lakeville South. Head Coach Unverzagt reported, “The team always looks forward to this tournament as we have the opportunity to see teams that we do not see throughout the season. The level of competition is also strong and the girls are pushed right away to help them achieve their goals for the season and work hard. Our team came out strong and ready to play. It also gave us a gauge of what we want to work on as we move forward this week and season. After Friday’s rain out, the team was excited about this opportunity to have some match play.”

