Life was incredibly hard for an average person in the years to come immediately after the Vietnam war ended. Everyone was poor and I’d suppose sometimes when you have nothing, little common things that we take for granted can become treasures.
As it was, among my most treasured possessions in the early 80s was a flashlight.
Vietnam gets very dark at night and if you have never experienced it, imagine getting into a closet and closing the door; it would be so dark that you literally cannot see your own hands. It is very difficult to do anything in that kind of darkness without a light. Imagine then having a flashlight, and this flashlight was my prized personal possession, but only if I could have batteries for it!
In those days, batteries were impossibly hard to find and expensive when found on the black-market. Batteries were considered luxury items only to be used sparingly, mostly on transistor radios. Some resourceful people would use some kind of homemade carbide-lamps for portable light instead of modern batteries. These types of lamps are a late eighteenth century invention of light using calcium carbide/water as fuel (acetylene gas) and were commonly used by miners, but I couldn’t afford calcium carbide either. We had kerosene lamps but kerosene was rationed and wasn’t always available. Kerosene was also expensive on the black-market, so most people would reserve it for engines and the lighting inside their homes. Some of us would just use home-made oil lamps for light. Peanut oil that is.
All sorts of inventions for a handy light became a necessity before too long. One of my favorite frog hunting-lamps after a night rain was a homemade reflector attached to a piece of hollowed-bamboo handle with two telephone wires attaching the light bulb to a six volt tractor battery that I could carry on a shoulder strap. The whole apparatus was a bit cumbersome and heavy, but it beat the heck out of any oil lamp in the dark of night when I was out hunting for the next day’s dinner. The downside was to figure out how to recharge the heavy battery since the only guy with a diesel generator was miles away, so this contraption was too a luxury.
It isn’t hard then to imagine that my prized flashlight was used mostly as a “status” symbol when I wanted to impress someone because I just couldn’t bring myself to drain the precious batteries. I resorted to getting by with various versions of the old home-made oil lamp.
My other prized possession in the whole wide world then was a winding wrist watch that always fogged up, a tiny transistor radio, a beat-up guitar and a set of “going-out” clothes.
I had even less when arriving to the U.S on Dec 22, 1982, basically the clothes I had been wearing for days, an extra shirt, a pair of sandals, some toiletry items, a winter coat that some kind person had given me in Hongkong, and a small folder of pictures/letters – but I really didn’t mind because I was used to having nothing. The bigger worries that were gnawing at me and were much more urgent: It was cold with a foot of snow on the ground and I had no shoes or money; how would I communicate without knowing English? How would I fit in? How would I be treated? Where was I to go? How and what was the next step? I couldn’t imagine any of it even as I was smiling at everyone – but deep down inside, I was petrified with worry.
A couple of days later I had my first real Christmas in America, and out from under the tree came a gift with my name on it.
It was a disposable flashlight!
Instantly, I was transported back to those dark nights without a decent light. I held it for a long time in wonderment with the sudden understanding that I probably will never have to worry about not having batteries ever again. I don’t remember if I wanted to cry for the joy of realizing I had truly escaped that darkness of hell, or laugh at the irony that I no longer have the desperate need for a light.
But there it was: a sign of things to come indeed.
I still had nothing and couldn’t grasp the concept of a disposable flashlight, but I knew instinctively that my future couldn’t be as dark as the life I had left behind just a few days before.
In the words of another immigrant Yakov Smirnoff who famously said: “What a country!” Sometimes, you can find hope in small and ordinary little things.
Barry Burch is a Marine veteran, Sergeant At Arms for the Sandstone American Legion Post 151 and retired U.S. air marshal living in Pine County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.