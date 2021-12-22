Christmas shopping was more difficult this year. I’ve heard others say that as well. I’m sure COVID has taken some of the wind from our Christmas shopping sails, but maybe it’s because we’re all generally busy.
It was Dec. 14 and I still hadn’t bought a single present. So the next day I headed off to the mall. I walked around and thought about all the things I could buy but couldn’t quite narrow in on anything.
I did narrow in on the massage chairs sitting in the middle of the mall, however. Feeling slightly exhausted already, I wasn’t too proud to buy 15 minutes of relaxation. It was like a little piece of heaven but also like being in a fishbowl as teenagers would walk by and snicker at us old people sitting in the chairs. But that didn’t bother me and I bought another 15 minutes. I thought about just staying there but imagined the embarrassment of coming home with no Christmas presents. So I set out to find some items on my list with some success.
The weekend before I tried to go shopping with Mark, my husband. But any female knows that shopping with her husband is never fruitful; every move is questioned and browsing is not allowed.
There were questions like “What do you need over there?” and “Why do you have to go to that department?” Eventually, I just started pushing all the buttons on the Christmas merry-go-round displays and he wandered off to another department.
But to be fair, I liken this to me watching football with him. I’m sure I take some of the fun out of it by asking “Why did the ref throw the flag?” and “Why didn’t that touchdown count?” Along with all the other questions that I ask and he gives me an answer for, but I’m not really listening and keep asking the same questions over again. Eventually, he just stops answering and I wander off to the kitchen or outside.
But back to shopping, I’m thankful that the meaning of Christmas isn’t about all the presents. As we enjoy all the parties, cookies, gifts and cheer, it’s important to remember the real meaning behind Christmas.
About 2,000 years ago, a babe was born to Mary. He was wrapped in cloths and placed in a manger because there was no guest room available for them.
Shepherds were living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.
This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
The babe was called Jesus and came to take away the sins of the world for those who put their trust in Him. That is the true meaning of Christmas.
Traci LeBrun is the Pine City Pioneer editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.