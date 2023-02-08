Thirteen years ago, Kari Johnson found inspiration in a gift of nearly 100 pink peonies given to her on her birthday. They were planted on her home property and each year would bloom for a short time.
“It felt like Christmas as the plants gifted us with their huge, beautiful and fragrant pink, white, and red blooms,” Johnson recalled. Johnson found reward in cutting a bouquet of these flowers to share. Those early years of making peony bouquets inspired a love of arranging and giving flower bouquets.
Johnson took her love of arranging bouquets to a new height and opened her own shop, The Pine Peony, in November of 2022. Her business is based in her home. “Having a business in our home meant for us less overhead cost for startup,” said Johnson.
Johnson stated that she would love to have a storefront and offer a few more products. “I would love to feature some of the work of local artists in a shop/store setting. And eventually, we would like to hire a few people to help us with some of the day to day tasks,” she added.
Owning The Pink Peony has had its successes and challenges but has always moved forward. “The very best part of the business is the joy the giver and receiver of flowers experience. The colors and textures and scents along with the natural elements just seem to make people happy.” Johnson said.
Being creative in container and arrangement designs, Johnson states that customers have been very receptive and positive, and have encouraged her with their feedback. “My greatest success so far is the wonderful customers. Many come back time and again for their floral needs. So many friends and family members have been my best customers. They continue to offer encouragement and support. I am so very thankful for each one of them,” Johnson said. Adding to that, she stated that the growth of the business has been the second greatest success. While it was slow growth, it was continuous.
Every rose has its thorns, though, and as for every business, The Pink Peony is no exception. Johnson explained that it was a challenge to learn what it takes to create a business and make it run. “There were all the many varieties of flowers to learn about and how long they last and what the best way to process them, along with all the design techniques and many more skills to master,” noted Johnson.
Another hurdle Johnson faced was figuring out how many fresh flowers to order at a time. “Fresh flowers are perishable, and management of wasted flowers is important to get a handle on,” she stated.
Being visible as a business was another challenge that Johnson faced. “It can be challenging without a storefront for customers to shop from. We continue to work to be visible online for floral shoppers,” Johnson stated.
Moving forward, one of the challenges and goals The Pink Peony faces is to expand the business with wedding flowers. “We hope to find venues to partner with to expand further into this market. Floral cooler space could also become a challenge as we grow. As we face these challenges, we are truly grateful for the growth and support we received along the way. It’s exciting to move forward.” Johnson said.
While the business did not face the challenge of being open when the pandemic started, Johnson explained that COVID may have been a catalyst to make some changes in life directions. “I started to evaluate what might be meaningful to both myself and others. It was a time to reflect on some other possibilities.” Johnson said.
‘Part of the most precious experiences in life’
Johnson believes that flowers are part of the most precious experiences in life, as they are present in joys and sorrows, weddings and funerals, birthdays, celebrating our mothers and loved ones, and all other special moments. To have a small part in these moments has been extremely rewarding to Johnson.
Johnson is no stranger to these precious moments, being a mother herself. Another catalyst to opening her own store was her daughter’s wedding which set into motion the idea for a business. Together, Johnson and her daughter, with the help of family members, created all the fresh floral bouquets for the wedding.
“I have three great kids and a wonderful husband who have been very supportive in so many ways these past couple of months. My husband is a huge asset as he understands business with a degree in business prior to becoming a teacher. He’s The Pink Peony’s ‘accountant,’” Johnson said.
Johnson and her family have been involved in the community for many years. When not working on flowers, the family is cross country skiing in the winter and biking in the summer, or out on the river and lakes, “We enjoy spending time with our kids and their spouses and other family and friends. We always love going to our daughter’s sporting events and concerts. We are proud Dragon parents,” Johnson said.
Looking forward, Johnson and The Pink Peony would like to thank her husband and kids for all the support and even advice they offered. “I’m thankful to some wonderful friends and family who are always encouraging and even donating vases and pots. Most thankful to God for giving me the love of flowers and the ability to work with them.”
To find out more about The Pine Peony, follow on Facebook, contact them through their website at https://thepinkpeonyflorals.com, or call (320) 438-4784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.