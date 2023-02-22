A few years ago, I had two students in my youth group approach me after I had just finished teaching. They each had a question for me.
The first student asked, “How did all the books of the Bible get into one big book if they were written at different times?” I’ll admit it, the question caught me off guard. Before I launched into the canonization of the Bible, I said, “That’s a great question and before I answer it, what is your question?” looking to the other student. “If God is love, then why all the hatred in the world?” they quipped with a smirk.
The first question was asked with sincerity. The second question was a statement. The posture of their hearts, the motives behind their questions, and their willingness to learn (or lack thereof) was apparent. Let me ask you, the reader, “What is the posture of heart towards Jesus?” The way in which an individual approaches Jesus reveals the condition of their heart. If you come to Christ to simply examine him as intellectual exercise, you will remain both faithless and confused.
In the gospel of Mark chapter five, Jesus is met by a synagogue leader named Jairus. He says to Jesus, “My little daughter is dying. Please come and put your hands on her so that she will be healed and live.”
Jairus is a man who is desperate for help. He does not go and find Jesus because of his curiosity. He found Jesus because he believed Jesus could do something about the situation. In coming to Jesus, he turns to someone, and something, that he does not entirely understand. Jairus is a man searching for help in a hopeless situation. The posture of Jairus’ heart matches his plea and Jesus agrees to go and see his daughter.
On their way to Jairus’ home, the crowd not only grows, but intensifies. In the crowd was a woman who had been the subject of bleeding for 12 years. She had seen all the experts looking for solutions to restore her health. Her issues had only grown worse. She reached out and touched Jesus’ cloak because she believed, “If I just touch his clothes, I will be healed.” Scripture tells us that immediately her bleeding stopped, and she felt in her body that she was freed from her suffering.
“Who touched me?” Jesus asked. The procession stopped. The disciples are miffed. “Who touched you? Jesus, look around there are people everywhere.” What the woman has done is significant because she has made Jesus “ceremonially unclean.” For a rabbi to touch the sick meant needing to go through a required cleansing process in their day. Jesus contacts the unclean, in turn, making himself unclean.
What Jesus had just done, he will continue to do until the day he is nailed to the cross. He will take all the sins of the world upon himself. Jesus becomes “unclean” in order that we may become “clean” on his account. The story of this bleeding woman encapsulates that truth powerfully.
Jesus turns to find the woman who touched him. Scripture says, “Then the woman, knowing what had happened to her, came and fell at his feet…” She steps forward, falls at his feet fully knowing what she has done to his “cleanly status.” It says, “She told him the whole truth.” Perhaps it sounded like this, “Jesus, I’ve been sick for 12 years. I have spent all my money trying to get healed, I just wanted to be well. I believed if I just touched you, I would be healed.”
What is not realized by those in this moment is that she has not made Jesus unclean, it is his cleanliness that has healed her uncleanliness. And is Jesus upset with her? She tells him her whole story and he says to her, “Daughter …” What a strange thing to call her. It is strange until you remember that Jesus is on his way to see a very sick daughter. Jesus loves and cares for this woman who is sick and dying the same way Jairus cares for his own sick and dying daughter.
“Daughter, your faith has healed you.” This woman’s touch was not just with her hand, it was with the posture of her heart. In the very next verse, people arrive to inform Jairus that his daughter has died. Jesus goes on to see her and brings her back to life.
It has been asked before, “Why didn’t Jesus let her walk away healed in quietness?” Jesus sought her out because she needed to understand that it was not the physical touch that saved her; it was her faith.
We never come to know God from a position of detached curiosity. We are not called to sit in the crowd and analyze Jesus from a distance. That is not faith.
May the posture of our hearts be like those of Jairus and the bleeding woman. A posture that is desperate for Jesus. A posture that sees him for who he truly is … The Messiah.
Joe Gatzke is the associate pastor of Youth & Family Ministry at Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
