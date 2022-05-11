Bruce and I have been an indirect part of this Pine City community for over 30 years as he has pastored the Hustletown Community Church. Throughout those decades we have had the opportunity to get to know people through the church and events such as funerals, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, etc. These past three and a half years we have enjoyed the blessing of being a direct part of this community by buying a house in town and living here.
Even as we were in the process of buying and preparing to move, I was filled with excitement and fond memories as it reminded me of the small town in Wisconsin where my grandparents lived. Although I didn’t live there, it was so fun to visit Reedsburg and take part in the community activities: attending the Fourth of July parades and fireworks – sitting on the curb while smiling and waving and scrambling for candy then later that evening, laying on a blanket while watching the fireworks overhead, swimming at the community pool – making new friends and having a crush on the lifeguards, walking the neighborhood sidewalks with a feeling of safety and serenity, going into the local businesses and being greeted with smiles and friendliness, and playing at the playgrounds – also with a feeling of safety and joy.
Now as a grandparent, I am excited and blessed to be a part of helping create those same kind of experiences for my own grandchildren. I enjoy and appreciate those same kind of activities here: a fun annual parade and fireworks, a nice city beach with trained and friendly lifeguards, lots of sidewalks for peaceful and safe walks, warm smiles by friendly and helpful local business owners and employees, and a variety of great parks and playgrounds where I can bring the grandkids for safe fun.
Yet I am not naive and I realize that not everything is all roses in Mayberry. I read this paper, attended some local school board meetings, and am fully aware that there is some division and will always be some differing opinions and ideas. Our American society is filled with much disrespect. When I was a paraprofessional in Cambridge in the late 1990s and early 2000, coworkers and I were seeing the decline in society in regard to respect. Social media, COVID, and so many world and national events and decisions have only added to that decline. Yet it is possible to live in unity and harmony, even in the midst of differing opinions and ideas. Even when we feel there are injustices and emotions run strong, it is so important that we maintain self-control. We can speak firmly without raising our voice or being physically aggressive. And we need to take time to listen to other’s point of view. So often people are planning their rebuttal even before the other person is done speaking.
I am grateful for the number of churches and faith-based people in our community. Yes, some can look at a variety of churches as a sign of division, yet it can also be a sign of respectfully working alongside each other in community even with theological differences. As believers, it is my prayer that we be the salt and light of this community. That as Jesus said in John 15:35: “All people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
Yes, we will have times of disagreement, but when those times arise, may we speak the truth in love looking to God’s Word for truth, our identity and our part in the body of Christ as we grow and work together (Ephesians 4). “If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all” (Romans 12:18), while also standing firm in our faith and the Word of God.
It is exciting to hear and see how God is working in this community, and I look forward to seeing what He has in store while I continue to get to know more people.
Lori Thompson is an InFaith field staff member and director of Evergreen Bible Camp.
