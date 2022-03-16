Chad Dewall and Aric Smedstad, both of St. Paul, were fishing on a frigid February evening. They were fishing for crappies with minnows at about a 15 foot depth, and the bite was slow.
Dewall, senior peer at Hatch House Sober Living in St. Paul, watched his bobber slowly go down the hole and set the hook, exclaiming, “This is a big one!” Smedstad, recovery house manager for Spirit House Sober Homes in St. Paul, said and laughed as he observed Dewall develop the fisherman skill of exaggeration.
But this may have been the “reel” deal.
The drag on the reel kept whining and whining when all of the sudden, the drag let loose and a large backlash on the reel happened. Dewall excitedly asked for help from his fishing partner and handed Smedstad the rod.
Dewall grabbed the line in the dimly lit fish house on Pokegama Lake and held onto it as Smedstad proceeded to undo the backlash. After a couple minutes of untangling (and praying out loud), Smedstad successfully untangled the line. The fish was still hooked.
Smedstad tested the drag and handed the rod back to Dewall. The light rod, pieced and welded together with parts from thrift stores, immediately went vertical, almost to the point of breaking. Dewall fought the large creature at the end of the line, gaining and losing about 30 and 15 yards, respectively.
The drag finally stopped, and the pair of anglers noticed there was only about 12-15 feet or less of line on the spool. They decided it was now or never, and Dewall slowly reeled in the line, putting tension on the fish.
This went on for about 20 minutes when the pair heard the other rods being pulled in the holes, realizing the fish was tangled around those lines. Thankfully, the lines were untangled and the rods were pulled up.
The scene in the portable fish house was one of excitement and chaos, mixed with a bit of exhaustion as the pair were about 50 minutes into the battle. But Dewall persevered and in about five minutes, they saw a figure resembling a sturgeon coming toward the top of the hole.
Smedstad reached down into the hole, thankful for the old 12 inch auger he brought with, and grabbed the fish and yelled, “Sturgeon! Sturgeon!” while Dewall jumped up and down.
Smedstad quickly handed his buddy the beast, measured it, took some photos and carefully acclimated the sturgeon back through the hole and into its home in the lake.
The sturgeon measured 53.5 inches, with the girth being just about 23.75 inches and weight an estimated 50 lbs.
Not your average fishing story
The joy that the pair felt that night, especially Dewall, is something that didn’t come easy as Dewall has had a recent rough bout in his personal life and with subsequent addiction.
Smedstad is Dewall’s accountability buddy, having been in recovery himself in the past, and first took Dewall fishing last June. This was a new activity for Dewall, one that would increasingly bring him joy as he suffered from on again, off again drug addiction.
Dewall has overcome many hurdles from being in a car accident where he was almost killed after a suicidal driver crashed into his vehicle at full speed to overcoming opioid addiction to graduating treatment to accepting God in his life – to now, being out on a lake, enjoying the sport of fishing.
“I have never seen Chad so happy as he was this summer fishing, finding a new joy in life,” noted Smedstad. “So many things went wrong that night, just like things can get in our way in recovery. But we yelled and prayed in the ice house every time something went wrong – just as in recovery, we lean on each other and God to overcome many things greater than a fish.”
February was the one year anniversary for Dewall in recovery, so it was fitting for him to pull in a once in a lifetime catch. “Do to others what you would have them do to you” is what Chad said is his life verse.
Two friends, overcoming addiction, with a sprinkling of sturgeon, is certainly the “reel deal.”
Editor’s note: According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Management Specialist John Frank, the largest lake sturgeon (catch and release) caught in Minnesota was 78 inches and 95 pounds on the St. Croix River in Pine County on Feb. 9, 2019.
