The Rock Creek and Grandy Lions/basketball court

“When we get together, we get things done!” said Rock Creek and Grandy Lions member, Roger Vacinek. In this case, Vacinek is referring to the recent undertaking at the Rock Creek City Center Park in creating a new basketball court and creating a permanent space for the heavily-used Pickelball courts, which were previously also used for basketball.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.