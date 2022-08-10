The Royal Neighbors

Royal Neighbors members pictured from left to right: Bernadine Damann, Esther Olson, Teresa Kukowski, Marlene Erdahl, and Helen Swenson.

The Royal Neighbors Chapter 5146, of Grasston, made 52 cards to be sent to men and women serving our country. Cards will be mailed to Operation Military Matters in Florida and included in boxes sent each month to active service members. Cards are sent to express our appreciation for serving our country. 

