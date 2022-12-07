When someone asks Eileen Auers the secret of her healthy 92 years, her first response is often a laugh and then, “I’m amazed that I lived this long.”
If she has to give an actual reason, however, she says, “It’s the oatmeal,” which she buys ten pounds at a time from a health food store and eats every morning for breakfast. She also sets short term goals like looking forward to Christmas and her birthday in April. Her faith and friends, too, have helped her face the struggles and hardships along the way, and there have been hardships.
Eileen was born at home on April 4,1930, to Frank and Ida Kubat. Their 120-acre farm was located about three and a half miles north of PIne City on Cross Lake Road, with additional land across County Road 9.
Farm life wasn’t easy. There was no electricity or indoor plumbing, and the work, even for children, was hard. As a nine-year-old, she drove the horse-drawn hay wagon across the hot, dry fields during the Dust Bowl days, watching the sky and hoping for rain.
She brought the cows in from the field, and if the udders were muddy, she would bring them down and wash them in the lake before milking them by hand. Especially hard was the year her father worked on the Alcan Highway, leaving his wife and three daughters to take care of the farm until he returned. But there were fun times, too, like the Watkins salesman whose visits every summer were a childhood highlight.
Things that seem unimaginable to people today were normal for those living during the 1930s and ’40s. For example, without electricity, the family made do by hooking the radio up to a car battery. But even more unusual, and disturbing by today’s standards, she assisted in her own tonsillectomy. There was no hospital, no anesthesia and no sterile environment when Dr. Nethercott took out her tonsils. Sitting upright in his office, the doctor numbed the area, gave her a pan to catch the blood from her mouth and then “hacked away” at her tonsils.
During the school year, Eileen, her two sisters and, sometimes as many as 30 other farm children, attended the country school about a mile from their home. With so many children at different grade levels, fooling around was not tolerated.
Eileen chuckles about the time the girl in front of her was talking while the teacher was busy with the older students. The teacher mistakenly (or so the story goes) thought it was Eileen disturbing the class and taped her mouth shut. That country schoolhouse is now a museum in Pine City.
After completing the eighth grade, Eileen attended the old Pine City High School, graduating in 1948. Like many other young people in Pine City during the 1940s and ’50s, she enjoyed going to the dances at Pine Camp Ballroom and The Topic, and it was at one of the dances that she met her future husband, World War II navy veteran, Roland “Rex” Auers.
After graduation, Eileen worked for a year in Minneapolis before marrying Rex. They lived in a one room apartment until after their first daughter was born. Not long after the baby’s arrival, Rex’s family farm in the Pine City area came up for sale, and they decided to buy it. With help from a sister-in-law, they managed to scrape up a $250 payment twice a year to buy the farm. They lived there for forty years.
But moving back home did not mean the end of struggles and hard work. Eileen’s husband had serious health issues and often spent weeks at a time at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital. Adding to that stress, the couple’s youngest son had been born with cerebral palsy. Eileen split her time working, traveling to St. Cloud for her husband and taking their son to Gillette Hospital in St. Paul for surgeries and treatment for his cerebral palsy.
To make ends meet, Eileen cleaned cabins, the bowling alley and the radio station building. For a time she worked at Doran’s Jack and Jill grocery store, and she raised and sold chickens and eggs. In fact, she was cleaning chickens when she went into labor with her second child. Financially, things got better in 1969 when 3M came to town. She worked nights there for ten years before getting on the day shift. Eventually, 3M gave her a buyout, and she has now enjoyed thirty-two years of retirement.
Even with her many jobs, family health concerns and raising children, Eileen still found time through the years to make dozens of quilts, to collect such oddities as Foley forks and to travel to Alaska, Puerto Rico, Nova Scotia, and many U.S. states. At 92 years, she still mows her own grass on a riding lawn mower, is an avid reader, enjoys watching game shows, and is proud of her children, thirteen grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren.
When asked if she had any advice for the younger generation on how to live a long, healthy life, she said, “I was a Depression kid, and we made do with what we had. Waste not, want not–and eat oatmeal, of course.”
*Editor’s note: This story is part of the ‘Secrets to Longevity’ series. Here we will take a look at the lives of our local seniors over 90 years old where they will share their stories with us and what has kept them strong all their years. Please email editor@pinecitymn.com if you know of a local senior to profile.
