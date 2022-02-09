Fishing runs in four generations

Pictured left are four generations and anglers: Al Saari (93), who was also the oldest at tournament,  Craig Saari, Chelsy Lindman, Luka Lindman, Oona Lindman, and Reyja Lindman. 

The Snake River Valley Conservation Club fishing tournament on Sunday, Jan. 30 on Pokegama Lake. 

Winners of SRVCC ice fishing contest were: Tim Soderbeck ($300.00), Keith Saumer ($200.00), Logan Stahl($100.00), Amy Johnson ($75.00) and Eldon Johnson ($50.00).

