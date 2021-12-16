The holidays are filled with gift giving, community outreaches and well-wishes. For one local 28-year-old, this was not only a goal but a business plan.
Jeremiah Mohr, of Pine City, started his own business when he was 23 years old, and he always kept the same idea as he grew: to give back to the community. “My goal since I was very young was, as I get more prosperous and grow and do more, and make more money, was to never forget where I came from and to give back to the community.”
The Snow Angel Project was his way of doing just that. This program was created three years ago in 2019. It was designed to not only help people in need, but also help people who just need visitors. “Some people have money to buy presents, but don’t have people come to see them. We try to stop by and give a positive impact in their life. To shed some light and brighten up their day.” Mohr said.
The Snow Angel Project has helped many families through Pine County. In 2019, 27 families were helped, and in 2020, 64.
The Snow Angel Project was first thought up by Mohr after he had seen how his best friend, and mentor, Craig McMillian operated his program called “Santa for Seniors” based in Alexandria. Craig and wife, Peg, started this a few years ago. Starting out with just them, they were able to help specifically 24 senior citizens. This grew over the years to 600 seniors. Mohr stated that McMillian was a huge mentor for his business, which led him to want to start his own program.
“The Snow Angel Project was just an amazing way to give back.” said Mohr.
Mohr explained that he tries to get the youth involved, trying to break the stigma that millennials don’t care. According to Mohr, that’s just not true, stating that there are some very good people in our community, “The first year we had the Pine City Basketball team come out and do deliveries. 2020, obviously we couldn’t do that because of COVID.”
Mohr couldn’t express more that he is just a small part of The Snow Angel Project. “The volunteers and donors are who make The Snow Angel Project.”
Mohr clarified that he did not want to be seen as the face of the project. “This would be nothing without the volunteers and donors,” he said.
Another big aspect of The Snow Angel Project is the nominations for families in need. The project needs more nominations and more families to help if they can. All of the money that the project receives goes into the project and in the community. “We want people to nominate people. I know it’s hard for people to be humble. We encourage people to reach outif they truly need help, we want to be there for them. It’s not a handout. We’re trying to help people get on their feet,” explained Mohr.
The project is still working on the 2021 season, accepting donations until Dec. 17 and distributing on Dec. 24. If you would like to donate, you can mail or drop off donations at WCMP Radio Station at 1529 Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City, MN 55063. If you’re interested in nominating families or volunteering, email Jeremiah Mohr at jeremiah.g.mohr1216@gmail.com or call at (320) 428-3643.
