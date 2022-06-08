Most people have heard the phrase, the times they are a changin’. Many people would know that these words are the lyrics to an iconic Bob Dylan song and the name of his third studio album released in 1964. Coincidently, the year Dylan released this iconic album and sang about so much change in the world, a new change was happening in the education options available to our region. Across Minnesota, access to a two-year college education was being expanded.
Pine Technical and Community College, formerly Pine Vocational Institute, was part of that vision and was preparing to open the following year in 1965. To see the college today from those beginnings would truly amaze those first entrants. I have actually had the privilege to meet some of the first graduates that walked our halls. They are amazed to see the new programs and building changes and just how the college has evolved.
As we once again enter the season of graduation for thousands of high school and college students, we undoubtedly reflect back on their experiences and analyze the world in which they will more fully enter. This reflection can bring a great nostalgia for the “good old days” or when times are remembered as simpler. Thinking about what Dylan was seeing as a young person so many years ago, you realize change is the actual constant and a shared experience for everyone.
High school and college students then and now have concerns about what the future might hold for them or possibly which career would serve them best as they enter the next phase of life. Where will the best jobs be? Will they enter directly into the workforce, join the military, learn a trade or possible go to college? Are the times really a-changin’? The one thing that doesn’t change is that having in-demand skills will provide the pathway through all this change and life’s unknowns. Economic mobility and flexibility are found through skill attainment, and that should be the first goal we encourage people to achieve.
Organizations, like individuals, also need to change and adapt to the times. Pine Technical and Community College is completing our 57th year and always changing with the times. We continue to add new programs: construction, applied engineering, art, and a new psychology transfer pathway; create new funding opportunities; and find new experiences for those attending here and seeking those necessary skills. Our building has gone through major modernization to better align to the needs of student’s today.
Although there may be some consistency over time, the real constant is change itself. As we enjoy the graduation season, let’s share this perspective with those that we know are entering new phases of life. Support them through encouragement that now is the time to accept the reality and focus on acquiring skills for the many economic opportunities that lay ahead. So, like Dylan recognized in 1964, the Times are a-Changin’ so better be prepared for it.
Joe Mulford is the president of Pine Technical and Community College.
