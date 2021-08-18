I’ve been thinking quite a bit about the idea of the Overton Window lately. It’s a simple concept, but it does a good job, in my opinion, of clarifying how people’s views of what are acceptable, normal or even possible can change over time.
I think it’s a useful thing to keep in mind whatever political views you happen to hold and whatever party you belong to.
Check out, if you would, the diagram – courtesy of Wikipedia – attached to this column. It sets out the idea pretty clearly. Like I said, it’s simple. There are certain ideas we consider mainstream right now that once were unthinkable or radical. Three centuries ago there were no democratic republics. Everyone knew that you had to be ruled by a king or queen. But the idea went from radical to acceptable to popular. Now we see it as normal, obvious and the way things ought to be.
There are many, many other examples, including the existence and end of slavery in the United States and the right of women to vote. Nowadays we see slavery as a self-evident evil and the right of women to vote as a no-brainer. But it took a long and sometimes violent journey to get us from there to here.
It would be great to say that window always moves toward freedom and improvement of the human race, but that’s unfortunately not true. There have been tyrannies both on the left and on the right that we human beings believed into existence.
In the 1970s, the Communist Khmer Rouge regime took control in Cambodia. There was an idea in their version of Communism that nearly everyone (except Party leadership, of course) should live as a farmer in communal camps. This idea quickly became doctrine. So between 1975-79 they kicked the population out of the cities and forced them to relocate them to these camps in the countryside, where they did forced-labor farming. In the carnage that followed, a combination of starvation and executions of perceived political enemies, about two million people died – a quarter of the population of the entire country.
There was a German Lutheran pastor named Martin Niemöller, who was born in 1892. In the decades after WWI, Pastor Niemöller became a fierce foe of Communism. And because he opposed the threat of Communism, he supported the strongest anti-Communist politician in Germany at that time, who was named Adolf Hitler.
Niemöller cheered as Hitler came to power in 1933. He watched as Hitler eliminated the Communists and socialists in the country. Then he watched as Hitler and the Nazis moved on to the Jewish people. In 1936 Niemöller signed a petition with other Protestant leaders that was critical of Nazi policies. He was arrested in 1937 and spent the years from 1938-45 imprisoned. After the war, he gave a number of speeches and sermons on his experience. He had one theme he would return to over and over in these speeches, a theme that was condensed and turned into a sort of poem. Here is a version that appears at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
The Overton Window has sometimes been called, “The window of the possible.” I think the events of the last year show us again how it is possible for someone to create a narrative that is not based on actual facts and convince well-intentioned people to believe in that false narrative, to have it become acceptable. It’s up to all of us to keep the worst ideas where they belong: in the reject pile.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.