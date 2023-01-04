Theodore Surdey

Theodore Eugene Surdey of Pine City passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, at the age of 94, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ted was born July 1, 1928, to Edwin and Harriette Surdey. Ted married Lucille Josewsky in 1948. They shared over 70 years together, spending time together on their farm in Grasston. Ted enjoyed farming and over the years, had dairy cattle, beef cattle and even a herd of buffalo. In his early years he was a John Deere mechanic, a cattle hauler and worked at the alfalfa plant in Grasston. Ted’s family, friends and neighbors will remember his many visits, along with all his wisdom and willingness to help.
Ted is survived by his son Steve Surdey of Grasston; grandchild, Bonnie Gutzkow-Bowman (Kyle) of Grasston; great-grandchild, Alexa (Matt) Nelson of Rush City; sisters June Wallace of Pine City and Lois Lester of Grandy; nieces Kim (Neil) Clabbers of Pa., and Lisa Koffler of Pine City, along with other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lucille; parents Edwin and Harriette; daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Earl Gutzkow; granddaughter, Vicki Gutzkow; brother Dennis Surdey; sister Faye Mortenson; and infant brother, Merle.
A celebration of life will be held this spring—details will be made public.
