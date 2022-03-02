After much consideration and review, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy to represent Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. I am grateful for the support I received in my first ever campaign for public office from people throughout northern Minnesota. I am a strong believer in building coalitions, networking, and grassroots organizing as a means to improve the lives of people throughout this country. As I end my campaign, I will renew my advocacy and activism on behalf of healthcare, education, and the well-being of my community and the people of northeast Minnesota.
In the weeks and months ahead, I will work tirelessly for the endorsed DFL candidate to restore dignity to the office by electing someone who will only serve in the best interests of the people of the region.
