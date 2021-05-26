I’ve been doing a lot of reading about the presidents lately. I’ve always had one of those woulda-shoulda ideas that if somebody read a biography of each of the presidents, by the end of that they’d have a pretty good sense of the history of our USA. But I’m sure you needed a lot less time than I did to figure out that 46 books would take quite a while to read, and there are limited hours in the day. So, while I still have 24 more books to read in order to finish that project, it occurred to me that there’s this resource that I can access with my computer that would probably give me a lot of good background info. So, off to Wikipedia!
Ah, Wikipedia. You can’t always trust it on the details, but for most items it can give you a pretty solid gist. So here’s what I found out.
Did you know that there are eight presidents with the same last name? There’s our second president John Adams (1797-1801) and our sixth, his son John Quincy Adams (1825-29). There’s the ninth president William Henry Harrison (1841, died in office) and his grandson Benjamin Harrison (1889-93), who was #23. Our 17th president Andrew Johnson (1865-69) and 36th president Lyndon Baines Johnson (1963-69) were presidents during the same four years separated by a century, but were not actually related. Then, of course, in more recent memory there were George H.W. Bush (#41, 1989-93) and his son George W. Bush (#43, 2001-09).
And then there’s the strange case of President Grover Cleveland – or should I say “presidents” Grover Cleveland. I had never quite realized before that Grover Cleveland is counted as two different presidents, since he was elected first to the 1885-89 term, then lost to Benjamin Harrison, then beat Harrison to serve again from 1893-97. This makes Cleveland our 22nd and 24th presidents out of the 46.
What I’ve been learning, mostly, is how little I know about American history – but it is fun to find things out. Most recently I’ve been reading about President Zachary Taylor, who served from 1849-50 before he died of intestinal problems after drinking a lot of iced milk and eating fresh fruit at a party.
Now, Taylor was no saint, but he was a victorious general and considered a war hero after the Mexican-American War in the mid-1840s. This led a lot of people to encourage him to run for president. At first, he declined, with one of the best refusals ever: “Such an idea never entered my head,” he said in a letter, “nor is it likely to enter the head of any sane person.”
However, he was eventually convinced to give it a shot, was elected, and apparently was miserable from the moment of his election to the time of his iced-milk induced death. He had been a very successful general, but those skills don’t necessarily translate to politics, where people often refuse to follow orders and can’t be court martialed if they do.
But, in light of the fact that it’s Memorial Day, I wanted to end with a quote from U.S. Grant, who served under Taylor in Mexico before becoming a remarkable general himself in the Civil War. In the months before his own death, Grant wrote a brilliant autobiography in which he memorialized Taylor in a way he did few others:
“If he had thought that he was sent to perform an impossibility with the means given him, he would probably have informed the authorities of his opinion and left them to determine what should be done. If the judgment was against him he would have gone on and done the best he could with the means at hand without parading his grievance before the public. No soldier could face either danger or responsibility more calmly than he. These are qualities more rarely found than genius or physical courage. General Taylor never made any great show or parade, either of uniform or retinue. In dress he was possibly too plain, rarely wearing anything in the field to indicate his rank, or even that he was an officer; but he was known to every soldier in his army, and was respected by all.”
Take care of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors this week – and remember what that old, big book says who your neighbor is. Talk to you soon
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. and guest editor of the Askov American. Contact him at news@pinecountynews.com or 320-322-5241.
