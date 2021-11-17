Tristan Frith, pictured left, got his buck on the morning of deer opener, bringing down this nice eight-pointer while hunting with his dad Jim on their family land near Pine City. On right, Ava Danielson of Rock Creek, a senior at Pine City High School, shot a nine point, 198-pound buck on opening morning, Nov. 6. Her family and friends are very proud of her.
