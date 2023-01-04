“Behold, I am making all things new.” ~ Rev. 21:5
Here we are at the beginning of a new year. We have a clean slate. What are some of the things that are important to you that are a part of your year ahead? As you reflect on the past year, it is common to see things you wish had not been there as well as blessings for which to be thankful and celebrate.
“One thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God is Christ Jesus.” ~ Philippians 3:13-14
Although we don’t want nor need to dwell in the past, we can look at it to learn from it and then leave it behind in order to move forward with all that God has in store for us. It is helpful to be intentional about identifying our own goals and priorities and then allow for and protect time on our blank slate for them. It is an ongoing process for me, and I am so thankful for God’s grace, patience and assurance that “He who began a good work in me will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 1:6)
In the meantime, I will do my part to press on toward the goal and am excited to take some time this weekend with some sisters in Christ to pray about and create a vision board for 2023. I am old enough to have experienced and to know that goals need to be clearly identified and then broken down into manageable steps. As I have been giving thought and prayer to what goals and priorities God is directing in for the year ahead, these are some of the big picture truths He has brought to my attention and mind as I then prepare for breaking it down into some personal specifics. May they be helpful for you as well.
“For though we walk in the flesh, we are not waging war according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh but have diving power to destroy strongholds. We destroy arguments and every lofty opinion raised against the knowledge of God, and take every thought captive to obey Christ.” ~ 2 Corinthians 10:3-5
I saw this on a friend’s Facebook wall and found it to be true and helpful.
Areas out of my control: The past, the future, the media, other people’s behaviors/beliefs, other people’s opinions of me, and algorithms.
Areas in my control: My self-talk, my energy, my words, who
I follow on social media, my self care, my response, my boundaries, what I consume, my work on self, and my attitude.
And I also love and often refer to this quote from Charles Swindoll:
“The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts. It is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than failures, than successes, than what other people think or say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness, or skill. It will make or break a company, a church, a home. The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day. We cannot change our past, we cannot change the fact that people will act a certain way. We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play on the one string we have, and that is our attitude. I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it. And so it is with you, we are in charge of our attitudes.”
Research demonstrates that those with good attitudes are more productive and more happy. I guess (actually I know!) God knew what He was talking about when He had Paul write Philippians 4:4-8 - check it out for yourself!
Lori Thompson is an InFaith field staff member and director of Evergreen Bible Camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.