Third time’s a charm?

After two purchase attempts of the former Lakeside nursing home fell through, a third purchaser has stepped forward. Adam Price Inc. is seeking to purchase the two Lakeside Medical Center properties (at 510 2nd Street SE and 129 6th Avenue SE) in Pine City.
The business intends to turn the 59,800 square-foot building closest to Cross Lake into 100 units of dormitory-style housing for students at Pine Technical and Community College and is considering several possible uses for the smaller 10,800 square-foot building at 510 2nd Street SE, including office space.
The first step in this process is rezoning the property. The developers are looking to change the zoning from One- and Two-Family Residential (R-2) to Mixed Use (MXU), which gives them more options for the development and permits the use of the building for residential apartments.
The developers have stated that they intend to work closely with the City as they take steps to resolve issues with the property relating to shoreland regulations, parking and management of the property.
A public hearing will be held for anyone interested in being heard about the potential rezoning of the parcel of land at the former Lakeside property. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, December 27, beginning approximately at 5 p.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street S., Pine City. The request will be taken up by the City Council at their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Adam Price Inc. gave the following statement, “We have met with Pine Technical and Community College. They have a large need for student housing with current Pine Tech students and are experiencing continual growth and ready to take on efforts to further the growth of their student body. The availability of student housing is crucial to the future growth of PTCC. Partnering with the school and the community, we believe this use and project would be an exceptional value to the Pine City Community.”
Pine City Community Development Director Mike Gainor said that the developers are excited to get started on the project. “They feel it will be a great asset to Pine Technical and Community College and the Pine City community as a whole. We want to support positive development in Pine City and look forward to working with the developers to help this project be safe, smart and successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.