Third time’s a charm?

After second purchase of Lakeside falls through, another buyer steps up to the plate. 

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

After two purchase attempts of the former Lakeside nursing home fell through, a third purchaser has stepped forward. Adam Price Inc. is seeking to purchase the two Lakeside Medical Center properties (at 510 2nd Street SE and 129 6th Avenue SE) in Pine City. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.