It was 30 years ago, on Aug. 4, 1991, that Deputy Mike Morrow of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty as he conducted a traffic stop.
We can never forget a sacrifice like that. And we never should.
It was just five years ago that a lot of us were out at the Snake River boat landing to dedicate the two miles of Highway 61 between the Snake River and Eveready Road as the Mike Morrow Memorial Highway.
I wrote at the time about that dedication ceremony, which was meant to honor Morrow’s life and service, to remember who he was as a person rather than just the way he died.
His wife Beatrice was there, and his children, and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren he ought to have had the chance to meet. But that got taken away from him a long time ago by an angry, violent man on Beroun Crossing Road.
“Everybody felt the loss of Deputy Morrow then, and the effects of it are still felt today,” Sheriff Jeff Nelson said. “Time heals, they say, and memories fade – but some things should never be forgotten. That is why we’re here today, to make sure that Mike’s name is memorialized, that the life of a husband, father, community member and deputy will live on in our memories. That new family members will hear about him and that new deputies will learn from his sacrifice.”
There are a lot of folks out there who put themselves in harm’s way every day for us – all these people who know that they’re risking everything, even their lives, every time they put on their uniforms and head to work. I don’t think we can be grateful enough for all that they do.
In the line of duty
During a traffic stop, Morrow’s flashlight was taken from him and he was beaten to death.
At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, 1991, Morrow’s squad car was found with its lights flashing one mile west of the I-35 and County Road 14 interchange.
Morrow was found lying unconscious with severe head wounds behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the road.
He died at 5:05 a.m. from a skull fracture.
Scott Arlen Lange, then 25 years old, was convicted of second-degree murder in Morrow’s death, and sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Lange was released in 2006 on intensive supervision. He soon broke the terms of his release and was sent back to prison.
He has been in and out of jail since that time for charges ranging from assaulting a juvenile family member to leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and fighting with officers.
Lange is currently under intensive supervised release, having been released from incarceration on Aug. 30, 2021.
Law has changed
I’ve heard one question a lot over the years – how is it that Lange got out of prison only 14 years after murdering a Pine County deputy?
The answer is that the highest crime the county attorney felt he could charge Lange with back in 1991 was second-degree murder.
If this crime were to happen now it would be charged differently. Today, Lange would be likely charged with first-degree homicide, because the law states that anyone who causes the death of a peace officer in the performance of official duties can be sentenced to imprisonment for life.
Back in 1991, there was no such law on the books. There was no special penalty for murdering a police officer as opposed to any other murder.
So the next time people tell you everything is getting worse, you can point them to this change in the law and tell them that, at least, we’re finally getting this right.
