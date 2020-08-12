‘This could be my moment to give back’

Askov native Sydney Nelson thought she was going to have a career in art – and she thought she was going to do it far away from her hometown.
“I’ve always really been in love with my town, but I thought, ‘OK, it’s time for me to spread my wings and go,’ Nelson said. “After leaving, I realized how big a part of my life it is, and how much I love everybody in our small community.”
Now she’s back in the area, and staying involved in the community while building a career as a financial planner.
Family traditions
Nelson said her family has strong roots in the Askov area.
“We’ve kind of stayed around the area generation to generation,” Nelson said. She said her grandfather made his career as a janitor at the school in Askov, while her grandmother worked at the hospital in Sandstone for more than four decades; 40 years. Her mother is at the Mane Attractions salon in Finlayson, and her father works as a mechanic at a shop in Willow River.
Nelson attended East Central High School in Finlayson until the end of her junior year. Then she moved to Golden Valley in order to attend the Perpich Center for the Arts.
Still, the would-be artist had been working hard the whole time and socking her earnings away.
“I had saved money from working in Petry’s Bait in Finlayson for years, and random jobs locally,” she said. “When I was 18 I had saved enough to pay for four years of college. No parent help. Hardly any financial aid – I got $300 one semester.”
She actually had enough money saved up that she decided – at age 18 – to start her own retirement fund. But she didn’t know what to do, how to take that next step – because as with many families, earnings and investment wasn’t exactly dinner-table conversation.
“We don’t talk about finances in my family,” Nelson said. “It’s not ‘appropriate.’”
But Nelson was able to broach the subject with her mother, who pointed her toward Tia Grutkoski, a financial planner in Moose Lake.
Nelson said Grutkoski was a bit taken aback when she showed up as an 18 year old with a check slated for investment.
“[Grutkoski] said, ‘Did your parents make you do this?’ I was like, ‘My parents don’t know I’m here. This is my doing.’”
Grutkoski asked what Nelson was planning to do for her career.
“I said, ‘I think I’m going to be an artist.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, no you’re not.’”
Move to finance
Nelson said she was still intending to pursue an art career when she started college. But after taking classes in graphic design, she discovered that the experience wasn’t what she had hoped for – and she determined to make a change.
“I decided that, if I do my art for other people, it really takes the joy out of it,” Nelson said. “What’s something that I can do where I can be happy and grow myself, but also help grow others?”
Having grown up in a family where financial talk was avoided, Nelson felt she could find satisfaction de-mystifying that world for others.
“It just clicked,” she said. “I decided, I’m going to pursue that and see where it takes me.”
She found a program at the University of Minnesota - Duluth, where she ended up getting a double major in finance and financial planning and became the student director of the financial planning department.
She said her experience reinforced what she originally felt about financial planning.
“Finances are such a huge part of people’s lives,” Nelson said. “If you struggle with your finances, it’s going to take a hit on your personal relationships, on your living situation, etcetera. And if things are good ... that can just trickle down to so many different aspects of your life. I couldn’t ask for a better career.”
Building a business
Nelson said she is now working with Edward Jones, and commuting between the Moose Lake office – with her old friend and mentor Tia Grutkoski – and the Grantsburg office run by Josh Prusinski.
She said the opportunity to work in a field she enjoys in the area she loves was too much to pass up.
“I kind of ventured all around, but there was really nowhere like home,” Nelson said. I really was like, wow – this could be my moment to give back to my community that has given so much to me. This has been what I’m waiting for. I get to build myself ... but I can also help build my community.”
Contact Nelson at 218-485-4497 or at sydney.nelson@edwardjones.com.
