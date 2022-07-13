A group of Pine City area residents and business owners have been hard at work since March developing projects and ideas for Pine City’s future as part of the Community Action Plan. After months of brainstorming and research, they are excited to share what they’re planning at 6:30 p.m. on July 21 at the Pine City High School Auditorium.
Todd Streeter of Community Collaboration has been working with Pine City staff to help the CAP committee members develop their vision, but he stressed that all the plans and ideas came from the volunteers themselves.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” Streeter said. “The credit goes to all the volunteers who have been working so hard every week, doing all the research and diligence to articulate their ideas. This is the beginning of the future, right here.”
Members divided into six subcommittees, each with a different focus, and met at regular meetings over the past four months. On July 21, each group will give a short presentation to the community to describe their ideas for Pine City’s next chapter.
Streeter encouraged everyone in the Pine City area who cares about the community to come check out the presentations.
“People need to come and see what their co-workers have done, what their neighbors and friends have done, and see what their vision is,” he said. “And maybe they can find a project or recommendation that they’re excited about, and then help lift that up to the next level.”
Creating Community
Finding a place to live at a reasonable cost is a struggle in Pine City right now, and the Creating Community group has been focused on developing affordable housing options for Pine City.
“We’re trying to figure out the best way to get affordable housing with the smallest footprint,” said Loreal Lindstrom. “It includes single-level living, and maybe putting apartments above commercial buildings for families who don’t need as big a space. We’re doing research around town to figure out where this can happen, and the financing for that is another piece.”
Downtown Revitalization
“We’ve been working on several different projects to try to beautify Pine City’s downtown,” said Jody Klitzke. “We’re talking hanging flower baskets, benches, providing the history of different buildings, wayfinding signs, maybe new facades on buildings – just bringing some color into downtown and making it look revitalized.”
Community Connectivity
This subcommittee is looking to bring better sidewalks, more docks and a trail system that connects existing Pine City trails with the statewide system between the Twin Cities and Duluth.
Members of the group noted that making Pine City safer and more convenient for pedestrians and bikers has a number of benefits, including increased tourism and healthier residents.
Economic Prosperity
Members of the Economic Prosperity group have been meeting with property owners and business leaders.
“Our focus has been bringing a grocery store here, and potentially a hotel,” said Bob Thompson. “One of the things we’ve been talking about would be a land swap between the State of Minnesota and Pine City, and try to move the [MnDOT] garage off Hillside Avenue.”
In words echoed by members of all the subcommittees, he said their efforts won’t end on July 21.
“We’re going to do our best to connect and continue to work on this,” Thompson said. “We know we’re not going to land a hotel and grocery store in the next few weeks. It’s going to be months. So, we’re going to keep working.”
Community Pride
The Community Pride subcommittee has been developing plans for a Pine Entertainment and Recreation Center, with indoor sports and exercise facilities, a walking track, a banquet space with kitchen and more.
“It’s going to be an area for the whole community to come together and focus on entertainment and physical activity and camaraderie,” said Jill Frith. “It’s going to have something for everybody from ages two to 92.”
Quality of Life
Members of this subcommittee have a range of ideas to improve Pine City’s parks and public spaces, including a dog park by the north water tower, a public dock on Cross Lake at Third Ave. SE, and more.
“It’s been amazing,” said Kim David. “There’s so much involved in the process. We started with all these ideas, and now we’re creating plans for underutilized parks, interactive play areas for kids.”
She encouraged everyone to come to the presentation night on July 21 at the Pine City High School Auditorium.
“This is going to better our community,” she said. “People are excited, and we need the support of the residents to make this happen.”
