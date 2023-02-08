‘This is the year,’ says NLX

The Northern Lights Express Alliance (NLX), a proposed passenger rail service to run between Minneapolis and Duluth, has been recently energized, following a failed bonding year but with a change in Senate leadership from Republican to Democrat. With both the state House and Senate, along with the Governor, all being of the democratic party after the Nov. 2022 election, the group is pressing full steam ahead.
During their most recent meeting, lobbyist for the group, John Ongaro, said there is “good news and more good news” concerning support in the new legislature and in the Governor’s budget. “Yesterday, the Governor’s budget was released … we dug deep into the budget to find good news for NLX,” said Ongaro. He said that the budget designates $50 million in the first year from MnDOT but added it was still unclear if matching funds were required from the federal government. “But it’s a nice placeholder for NLX and will give us a good start … we’re in real good shape moving forward.”
NLX Alliance chair and Minneapolis councilman, Andrew Johnson, added that while at the state capitol, each of the legislators they talked to signed on as a co-author of their bill, which included both chairs of the House and Senate. “The speaker of the House made a special point to visit with the group and said it’s a top priority this session. Given her role and dynamics, we should all feel very good about this year. It’s never certain until signed off by the Governor, but we truly are in as good a position as we can possibly be.” He added that there are three bills, either asking for $99 million from the general fund or from bonding, being introduced this session regarding the NLX, and that the city of Duluth has been advocating for the project as well.
Frank Loetterle, of MnDOT and who has been working on the project for a number of years, said that their first task is to establish an agreement with BNSF railroad. “Their position was, ‘this looks good; give us a call when you have money,’” said Loetterle. He added that there have been past cooperations with BNSF but nothing in writing so far.
“This is just a reminder that when we get the cash, we’re at the starting gate but have quite a ways to run … but the path is open and no one will be holding us back,” Loetterle added. Loetterle reported that he will be leaving MnDOT and has accepted a job with the Federal Railroad Authority and “will be involved with the project from a different angle.”
“I can assure you, you will have a voice at the FRA,” he said.
The NLX bills are all asking for $99 million for the project, which could unlock $396 million in matching federal funds. The passenger rail has a total estimated cost of $400 million and would run from Minneapolis and Duluth with stops in Coon Rapids, Cambridge, Hinckley, and Superior. No stop is being proposed for Pine City. To maintain the passenger rail system, it is estimated to cost $17 million. The estimated ticket cost is $35 per passenger each way. For more information on the project, visit NorthernLightsExpress.org.
The next NLX meeting will be held at the Pine County Courthouse on Weds., Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
