‘This is the year,’ says NLX
Traci LeBrun

The Northern Lights Express Alliance (NLX), a proposed passenger rail service to run between Minneapolis and Duluth, has been recently energized, following a failed bonding year but with a change in Senate leadership from Republican to Democrat. With both the state House and Senate, along with the Governor, all being of the democratic party after the Nov. 2022 election, the group is pressing full steam ahead. 

