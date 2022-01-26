Thomas G. Theisen

Tom Theisen of Pine City passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 83.
Thomas George Theisen was born August 9, 1938 to Phillip and Frances (Day) Theisen in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended school at De La Salle in Minneapolis, completing his final years at West High School.
After high school Tom wanted to enlist in the Army. He was 17 at the time, so he needed his dad’s signature in order to join. During his time in the Army, he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. His most talked about memory was jumping out of airplanes.
In July of 1959, he returned to Minneapolis where he started working at the family-owned grocery store, Ruff Brothers. Here he met the love of his life, Donna. After she finally agreed to go on a date with him, they went ice fishing on Mille Lacs Lake. Tom and Donna (Poole) were married on Nov. 17, 1962, at Ascension Catholic Church in Minneapolis. The two purchased their first home in north Minneapolis.
A year later they welcomed home their first child. Over the next eight years six more children were added to the family. The main focus of Tom’s life was his family. Tom was involved in the interests and activities of his children and grandchildren throughout their lives. Whether it was being a boy scout leader, baseball or hockey coach, religious education teacher or cheering from the stands, he was always there to support them.
In 1974 the family moved to Pine City after he accepted a job offer from Super Valu. Over the next 26 years Tom worked in the grocery business. Because of his success within the stores, Tom won trips for he and his wife to the Bahamas, Nashville, Mexico and Hawaii. After retirement he started working at the Flower Box, where he was able to bring joy to many people. He truly loved this position.
Tom was always on the go, looking to have fun. He could be found on the golf course, in the fields hunting, or on lakes fishing. He loved to play card games with anyone who walked through their door, dubbing the one who lost the game as the “beetle bomb.” He enjoyed being outside playing games, whether it was at night, or in the pool pulling shenanigans.
If Tom saw someone in need, he was quick to stop and offer help. Many times, this ended up with complete strangers coming to the house, sometimes spending the night. He loved people and wanted each person he met to feel special. His smile and laughter were contagious. Tom was a very devout Catholic and a highlight of each day was attending daily Mass. His faith in Christ was immense and he shared that faith in word and action. He leaves behind a legacy of love.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brad Theisen; sister, Nancy Theisen; nephew, Danny Theisen.
Tom is survived by wife, Donna; children, Steve (Pam) Theisen of Foreston, Jeff (Bobbi) Theisen of Mauston, Wisconsin, Greg (Cheryl) Theisen of Sumter, South Carolina, Theresa (Jim) Pavelka of Pine City, Sean Theisen of Elk River, Kellie Theisen, Josh (Shannon) Theisen all of Pine City; 20 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; 10 siblings and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Tom at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A visitation time to gather was held Tuesday evening at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The interment, in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Pine City, will conclude with Military Honors provided by the Heath-Perkins American Legion Post #51, Novak-Milliren VFW Post #4258 and the Minnesota Army National Guard funeral detail.
Memorials in Tom’s memory may be directed to his church: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City or for Masses said in his memory.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City--Swanson Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.