Michelle Thomas was recently hired by the East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) as their Economic Resiliency Coordinator. She will be working with businesses in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs & Pine counties that have been impacted by the fight against COVID-19, including operation of a new 0% interest small business loan program, regional business resiliency and other initiatives. This position is funded in part by a grant from the US Department of Commerce / Economic Development Administration (EDA). Thomas comes to the ECRDC with over 20 years of marketing, communications and problem-solving experience and has worked with both non-profit organizations as well as businesses in the private sector.
Thomas named ECRDC Economic Resliency Coordinator
