Grady Lucas Thompson was born on March 1, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His parents are Ashley Bryant and Jared Thompson of Mora. Grady is welcomed home by siblings Oliver (three years old), and Eli (one year old). Grandparents are Jim and Beck Bryant of Mora, and Gary and Debbie Thompson of Ham Lake.

